Paradox cuts prices on best strategy games in massive sale

There’s a huge sale on Paradox strategy games over at the Fanatical store right now, with many major titles going at less than half price. If you’re in the US, you have just under three days (writing on November 13) to take advantage of the savings. UK readers will need to be even swifter – as they have less than a day left on the sale.

The best Paradox deals we found include Crusader Kings 3 for $21.49 (down 57% from $49.99) and Age of Wonders Planetfall at 77% off, costing just $11.19. You can also get the deluxe version of one of the best city building games, Cities Skylines for that price

New Paradox titles like Victoria 3 (check out our Victoria 3 review here) have more minor discounts, at just 28% off you’ll still be paying $36 for this grand strategy game.

But Paradox’s stable of older 4x games have truly hefty discounts. Stellaris is 77% off, costing under $10. Europa Universalis 4 and Hearts of Iron 4 aren’t much pricier, both at 72%.

If there’s one thing Paradox is known for, its copious DLC packs, and there’s savings on those as well. Hearts of Iron 4 DLC is generally 36% off, while Stellaris DLC is more likely to be down 54%.

Here are some of the deals currently on offer:

For more strategy content, check out our CK3 Tours and Tournaments review, to find out why it’s an essential addition to the title. Or read up on the best free strategy games and turn based games.