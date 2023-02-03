February 2023 Humble Bundle packed with Pathfinder RPG books

There’s a new Pathfinder Humble Bundle that’s an ideal opportunity for you to dive head-first into this popular RPG. The ‘So You Wanna Try Pathfinder’ book bundle has 28 digital rulebooks, supplements, adventures, battle-maps, character tokens, and even a full virtual tabletop module.

Usually, the contents of the bundle cost over $400 USD, but in this bundle they’re only $25 USD / £20.23 GBP, less than $1 USD (or £1 GBP) per item. The Bundle will be open until February 23.

Pathfinder is one of the best tabletop RPGs, and the cheapest bundle level – just $5 – comes with literally everything you need to start playing, from Pathfinder Core Rulebook and Bestiary to Pathfinder character sheets. You should have no trouble starting your adventures in its world of Golarion.

Here’s an overview of everything you get in the ‘So You Wanna Try Pathfinder’ bundle:

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults (Foundry VTT)

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults

Pathfinder Secrets of Magic

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Society Intro: Year of Boundless Wonder

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library

Pathfinder Pawns: Traps & Treasures Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers

Pathfinder Bestiary 2

Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide

Pathfinder Lost Omens Ancestry Guide

Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation

Pathfinder Society Intro #2: United in Purpose

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack

Pathfinder Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary

Pathfinder Character Sheet Pack

Pathfinder Player Character Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Lost Omens World Guide

Pathfinder One-Shot #1: Sundered Waves

It’s a comprehensive selection. With the ongoing fallout from Wizards of the Coast’s OGL debacle, so many people are turning to Pathfinder that publisher Paizo has run through months of stock in weeks. You might want to read our Pathfinder classes guide when you get started, which will help you to decide which is the best class for your character.

Sales of this Humble Bundle help raise money for Code for America. This nonprofit organisation works to make local government service effective and accessible to everybody. So, hey, you can do some good in the world while treating yourself.