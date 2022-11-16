Pokémon TCG Live just had global launch (very quietly)

The Pokémon TCG Live global release just happened, which means fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game in the US and UK (and everywhere else) can finally play it. The global launch of the game, which is set to soon replace the practically ancient Pokémon TCG Online app, took place on November 15, with surprisingly little fanfare.

Until recently, the Pokémon TCG Live beta was only playable in seven countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and New Zealand. The Pokémon TCG Live beta extended quietly (it’s becoming a pattern) to Scandinavia and the Netherlands in October, before coming to worldwide audiences yesterday.

Strangely, there’s yet to be any statement from the Pokémon Company about the launch, and in fact the Beta FAQ for Pokémon Live still claims it’s only available in the above countries. But check the official Pokémon TCG Live website, and you’ll discover: “The global beta for the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is available now!” for iOS and Android devices, PCs and Macs.

Sure enough, go to the App Store or Google Play Store, or to this Windows Installer, and ‘boom’ there it is.

Pokémon TCG Live is a free-to-play digital version of the Pokémon Trading card game. Announced last year, the beta has slowly crept out to various markets throughout 2022. It’s intended to replace the Pokémon TCG Online app which will remain active until Pokémon TCG Live comes out of beta.

We’ll have to wait until we get a proper Pokémon TCG Live release date to know quite when that will be. Check out our Pokémon TCG Live preview to see what we made of the app back in March.