Ex-NFL player selling rare 1st edition Pokémon card packs for $4000+

Former NFL player Blake Martinez is auctioning packs from the rarest Pokémon booster box for $4000+ a pop. These 1st Edition Base Set Pokémon TCG booster packs are being sold off at Heritage Auctions, with the bidding ending on July 23.

The packs may hold rare Pokémon cards like Base Set Charizard, and in fact we’ll get to see exactly what they contain, as Martinez plans a high-profile Pokémon card pack opening at the Chicago National Card Convention on July 28.

There are 36 packs in total, with current bids all between $4,000 – $4,800. The winning bidders can choose to keep the pack they buy sealed, but if the high-rolling collectors let Martinez open them up at the convention, they can have them professionally graded for free.

The opening will be streamed at 3:30 pm CT on July 28. We’ll be tuning in to see if any rare Pokémon, like Charizard, Blastoise, Lugia, or Chansey, show up.

Martinez is an NFL player who – according to CNBC – had a smooth transition from making millions playing football to making millions selling Pokémon cards. Starting the hobby during Covid-19, Blake chose it over his sport, and began the business Blake’s Breaks in July 2022.

