Ex-NFL player selling rare 1st edition Pokémon card packs for $4000+

A Former NFL player with a card store business is selling 36 rare Pokémon card packs for a live opening at an upcoming card convention.

Pokemon 1st edition card packs

Published:

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Former NFL player Blake Martinez is auctioning packs from the rarest Pokémon booster box for $4000+ a pop. These 1st Edition Base Set Pokémon TCG booster packs are being sold off at Heritage Auctions, with the bidding ending on July 23.

The packs may hold rare Pokémon cards like Base Set Charizard, and in fact we’ll get to see exactly what they contain, as Martinez plans a high-profile Pokémon card pack opening at the Chicago National Card Convention on July 28.

There are 36 packs in total, with current bids all between $4,000 – $4,800. The winning bidders can choose to keep the pack they buy sealed, but if the high-rolling collectors let Martinez open them up at the convention, they can have them professionally graded for free.

Pokemon 1st edition card packs for sale.

The opening will be streamed at 3:30 pm CT on July 28. We’ll be tuning in to see if any rare Pokémon, like Charizard, Blastoise, Lugia, or Chansey, show up.

Martinez is an NFL player who – according to CNBC – had a smooth transition from making millions playing football to making millions selling Pokémon cards. Starting the hobby during Covid-19, Blake chose it over his sport, and began the business Blake’s Breaks in July 2022.

For more Pocket Monster content, check out the best Pokémon decks in 2023, or for a sweeping look at the game’s history, check out the best Pokémon cards of all time.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.