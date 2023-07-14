Scrabble words with Z are among the toughest to produce in the classic board game. And with only a single Z tile in the entire bag, you don’t want to waste your one opportunity to score big. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Scrabble words beginning with Z or featuring the final letter of the alphabet.

Scrabble is one of the best board games for lovers of linguistics, but there’s always more to learn. For more high-scoring words, check out our guide to Scrabble words with Q. And for more tabletop tips, here’s how to play chess and how to play checkers.

Now, let’s zero in on those Zs zestily, zealously, and zebra-ly. Here’s a guide to Scrabble words with Z:

2 letter words with Z

Here are all the 2-letter words with Z that score in Scrabble:

Word Points Za 11 Ze 11 Zo 11

3 letter words with Z

Here’s a range of 3 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:

Word Points Adz 13 Azo 12 Bez 14 Biz 14 Caz 14 Coz 14 Cuz 14 Dzo 13 Fez 15 Fiz 15 Luz 12 Miz 14 Moz 14 Poz 14 Rez 12 Riz 12 Saz 12 Sez 12 Soz 12 Tiz 12 Waz 15 Wiz 15 Wuz 15 Yez 15 Zag 13 Zap 14 Zas 12 Zax 19 Zea 12 Zed 13 Zee 12 Zek 16 Zel 12 Zex 19 Zho 15 Zig 13 Zin 12 Zip 14 Zit 12 Zoa 12 Zoo 12 Zos 12

4 letter words with Z

Next, here’s a range of 4-letter words with Z for Scrabble:

Word Points Adze 14 Azan 13 Azon 13 Bize 15 Bozo 15 Chez 18 Cozy 18 Czar 15 Daze 14 Ditz 14 Doze 14 Dozy 17 Faze 16 Fozy 19 Friz 16 Futz 16 Fuze 16 Gaze 14 Geez 14 Haze 16 Hazy 19 Izar 13 Jeez 20 Laze 13 Lazy 16 Lutz 13 Maze 15 Mazy 18 Meze 15 Mozo 15 Nazi 13 Ooze 13 Oozy 16 Orzo 13 Ouzo 13 Oyez 16 Phiz 18 Prez 15 Putz 15 Quiz 22 Raze 13 Ritz 13 Size 13 Sizy 16 Tzar 13 Whiz 19 Yutz 16 Zags 14 Zany 16 Zaps 15 Zarf 16 Zeal 13 Zebu 15 Zeds 14 Zees 13 Zein 13 Zeks 17 Zeps 15 Zerk 17 Zero 13 Zeta 13 Zigs 14 Zill 13 Zinc 15 Zing 14 Zins 13 Zips 15 Ziti 13 Zoea 13 Zoic 15 Zona 13 Zone 13 Zonk 17 Zoom 15 Zoos 13 Zori 13 Zouk 17 Zyme 18

5 letter words with Z

Getting longer – here’s the 5 letter words with Z and what they score in Scrabble:

Word Points Adoze 15 Adzed 16 Adzes 15 Agaze 15 Amaze 16 Azans 14 Azide 15 Azido 15 Azine 14 Azlon 14 Azoic 16 Azole 14 Azons 14 Azote 14 Azoth 17 Azuki 18 Azure 14 Baiza 16 Baize 16 Bazar 16 Bazoo 16 Bezel 16 Bezil 16 Bizes 16 Blaze 16 Blitz 16 Bonze 16 Booze 16 Boozy 19 Bortz 16 Bozos 16 Braza 16 Braze 16 Capiz 18 Cloze 16 Colza 16 Cozen 16 Cozes 16 Cozey 19 Cozie 16 Craze 16 Crazy 19 Croze 16 Czars 16 Dazed 16 Dazes 15 Diazo 15 Ditzy 18 Dizen 15 Doozy 18 Dozed 16 Dozen 15 Dozer 15 Dozes 15 Enzym 19 Fazed 18 Fazes 17 Feaze 17 Feeze 17 Fezes 17 Fritz 17 Froze 17 Furze 17 Furzy 20 Fuzed 18 Fuzee 17 Fuzes 17 Fuzil 17 Gauze 15 Gauzy 18 Gazar 15 Gazed 16 Gazer 15 Gazes 15 Gazoo 15 Ghazi 18 Gizmo 17 Glaze 15 Glazy 18 Glitz 15 Gloze 15 Gonzo 15 Graze 15 Grosz 15 Gyoza 18 Hafiz 20 Hamza 19 Hazan 17 Hazed 18 Hazel 17 Hazer 17 Hazes 17 Heeze 17 Hertz 17 Izars 14 Kanzu 18 Kazoo 18 Klutz 18 Kudzu 19 Lazar 14 Lazed 15 Lazes 14 Maize 16 Matza 16 Matzo 16 Mazed 17 Mazer 16 Mazes 16 Mezes 16 Mirza 16 Mizen 16 Mozos 16 Nazis 14 Nertz 14 Nizam 16 Nudzh 18 Oozed 15 Oozes 14 Orzos 14 Ouzel 14 Ouzos 14 Ozone 14 Plaza 16 Plotz 16 Prize 16 Razed 15 Razee 14 Razer 14 Razes 14 Razor 14 Ritzy 17 Seize 14 Sizar 14 Sized 15 Sizer 14 Sizes 14 Smaze 16 Soyuz 17 Sozin 14 Spitz 16 Topaz 16 Trooz 14 Tzars 14 Unzip 16 Vizir 17 Vizor 17 Waltz 17 Wazoo 17 Winze 17 Wizen 17 Wizes 17 Woozy 20 Zaire 14 Zakat 18 Zamia 16 Zappy 21 Zarfs 17 Zaxes 21 Zayin 17 Zeals 14 Zebec 18 Zebra 16 Zebus 16 Zeins 14 Zerks 18 Zeros 14 Zests 14 Zesty 17 Zetas 14 Zibet 16 Zilch 19 Zills 14 Zincs 16 Zincy 19 Zineb 16 Zines 14 Zings 16 Zingy 18 Zinky 21 Zippy 21 Ziram 16 Zitis 14 Zlote 14 Zloty 17 Zoeae 14 Zoeal 14 Zoeas 14 Zombi 18 Zonae 14 Zonal 14 Zoned 15 Zoner 14 Zones 14 Zonks 18 Zooey 17 Zooid 15 Zooks 18 Zooms 16 Zoons 14 Zooty 17 Zoril 14 Zoris 14 Zouks 18 Zowie 17 Zymes 19

6 letter words with Z

Here are 6 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:

Word Points Ablaze 17 Adzing 17 Adzuki 20 Agnize 16 Amazed 18 Amazes 17 Amazon 17 Assize 15 Azalea 15 Azides 16 Azines 15 Azlons 15 Azoles 15 Azonal 15 Azonic 17 Azoted 16 Azotes 15 Azoths 18 Azotic 17 Azukis 19 Azures 15 Azygos 19 Baizas 17 Baizes 17 Banzai 17 Bazaar 17 Bazars 17 Bazoos 17 Beezer 17 Begaze 18 Benzal 17 Benzin 17 Benzol 17 Benzyl 20 Bezant 17 Bezels 17 Bezils 17 Bezoar 17 Bizone 17 Blazed 18 Blazer 17 Blazes 17 Blazon 17 Blintz 17 Blowzy 23 Bonzer 17 Bonzes 17 Boozed 18 Boozer 17 Boozes 17 Borzoi 17 Braize 17 Brazas 17 Brazed 18 Brazen 17 Brazer 17 Brazes 17 Brazil 17 Breeze 17 Breezy 20 Bronze 17 Bronzy 20 Buzuki 21 Byzant 20 Chazan 20 Chintz 20 Clozes 17 Colzas 17 Coryza 20 Cozens 17 Cozeys 20 Cozied 18 Cozier 17 Cozies 17 Cozily 20 Crazed 18 Crazes 17 Crozer 17 Crozes 17 Dazing 17 Defuze 19 Dezinc 18 Diazin 16 Ditzes 16 Dizens 16 Donzel 16 Doozer 16 Doozie 16 Dozens 16 Dozers 16 Dozier 16 Dozily 19 Dozing 17 Eczema 19 Enzyme 20 Enzyms 20 Epizoa 17 Ersatz 15 Evzone 18 Fazing 19 Feazed 19 Feazes 18 Feezed 19 Feezes 18 Fizgig 20 Foozle 18 Fozier 18 Frazil 18 Freeze 18 Frenzy 21 Frieze 18 Frized 19 Frizer 18 Frizes 18 Frouzy 21 Frowzy 24 Frozen 18 Furzes 18 Futzed 19 Futzes 18 Fuzees 18 Fuzils 18 Fuzing 19 Gauzes 16 Gazabo 18 Gazars 16 Gazebo 18 Gazers 16 Gazing 17 Gazoos 16 Gazump 20 Geezer 16 Ghazis 19 Gizmos 18 Glazed 17 Glazer 16 Glazes 16 Glitzy 19 Glozed 17 Glozes 16 Grazed 17 Grazer 16 Grazes 16 Grosze 16 Groszy 19 Gyozas 19 Halutz 18 Hamzah 23 Hamzas 20 Hazans 18 Hazard 19 Hazels 18 Hazers 18 Hazier 18 Hazily 21 Hazing 19 Hazmat 20 Heezed 19 Heezes 18 Hutzpa 20 Iodize 16 Ionize 15 Jezail 22 Kanzus 19 Kazoos 19 Khazen 22 Kibitz 21 Klutzy 22 Kolhoz 22 Kolkoz 23 Kudzus 20 Kuvasz 22 Kwanza 22 Lazars 15 Lazied 16 Lazier 15 Lazies 15 Lazily 18 Lazing 16 Lazuli 15 Lizard 16 Lutzes 15 Mahzor 20 Maizes 17 Matzah 20 Matzas 17 Matzoh 20 Matzos 17 Matzot 17 Mazard 18 Mazers 17 Mazier 17 Mazily 20 Mazing 18 Mazuma 19 Mezcal 19 Mirzas 17 Mizens 17 Mizuna 17 Muzhik 24 Muzjik 28 Nazify 21 Nizams 17 Oozier 15 Oozily 18 Ouzels 15 Oyezes 18 Ozalid 16 Ozones 15 Ozonic 17 Panzer 17 Patzer 17 Phizes 20 Plazas 17 Podzol 18 Potzer 17 Pozole 17 Prezes 17 Prized 18 Prizer 17 Prizes 17 Putzed 18 Putzes 17 Quartz 24 Queazy 27 Quezal 24 Razeed 16 Razees 15 Razers 15 Razing 16 Razors 15 Rebozo 17 Resize 15 Rezero 15 Rezone 15 Ritzes 15 Schnoz 20 Seized 16 Seizer 15 Seizes 15 Seizin 15 Seizor 15 Shazam 20 Sizars 15 Sizers 15 Sizier 15 Sizing 16 Sleaze 15 Sleazy 18 Smazes 17 Sneeze 15 Sneezy 18 Snooze 15 Snoozy 18 Sozine 15 Sozins 15 Speltz 17 Spritz 17 Stanza 15 Syzygy 25 Tarzan 15 Teazel 15 Teazle 15 Touzle 15 Tweeze 18 Tzuris 15 Unzips 17 Upgaze 18 Upsize 17 Vizard 19 Vizier 18 Vizirs 18 Vizors 18 Vizsla 18 Wazoos 18 Wheeze 21 Wheezy 24 Winzes 18 Wizard 19 Wizens 18 Wurzel 18 Yakuza 22 Yutzes 18 Zaddik 21 Zaffar 21 Zaffer 21 Zaffir 21 Zaffre 21 Zaftig 19 Zagged 18 Zaikai 19 Zaires 15 Zamias 17 Zanana 15 Zander 16 Zanier 15 Zanies 15 Zanily 18 Zapped 20 Zapper 19 Zareba 17 Zariba 17 Zayins 18 Zealot 15 Zeatin 15 Zebeck 23 Zebecs 19 Zebras 19 Zechin 20 Zenana 15 Zenith 18 Zephyr 23 Zeroed 16 Zeroes 15 Zeroth 18 Zested 16 Zester 15 Zeugma 18 Zibeth 20 Zibets 17 Zigged 18 Zillah 18 Zinced 18 Zincic 19 Zincky 24 Zinebs 17 Zinged 17 Zinger 16 Zinnia 15 Zipped 20 Zipper 19 Zirams 17 Zircon 17 Zither 18 Zlotys 18 Zoaria 15 Zocalo 17 Zodiac 18 Zoecia 17 Zoftig 19 Zombie 19 Zombis 19 Zonary 18 Zonate 15 Zoners 15 Zoning 16 Zonked 20 Zonula 15 Zonule 15 Zooids 16 Zooier 15 Zoomed 18 Zoonal 15 Zooned 16 Zorils 15 Zoster 15 Zouave 18 Zounds 16 Zoysia 18 Zydeco 21 Zygoid 20 Zygoma 21 Zygose 19 Zygote 19 Zymase 20

If you love placing letters in Scrabble, there are plenty of other great tile games to give a try. Whether you’re after kids’ board games or board games for adults, we can recommend another loveable tabletop title.