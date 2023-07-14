A guide to Scrabble words with Z

Looking for Scrabble words with Z? Look no further – here’s a list of words starting with Z or using the letter to try in the classic board game.

Scrabble

Scrabble words with Z are among the toughest to produce in the classic board game. And with only a single Z tile in the entire bag, you don’t want to waste your one opportunity to score big. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Scrabble words beginning with Z or featuring the final letter of the alphabet.

Scrabble is one of the best board games for lovers of linguistics, but there’s always more to learn. For more high-scoring words, check out our guide to Scrabble words with Q. And for more tabletop tips, here’s how to play chess and how to play checkers.

Now, let’s zero in on those Zs zestily, zealously, and zebra-ly. Here’s a guide to Scrabble words with Z:

2 letter words with Z

Here are all the 2-letter words with Z that score in Scrabble:

Word  Points
Za 11
Ze 11
Zo 11

3 letter words with Z

Here’s a range of 3 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:

Word Points
Adz 13
Azo 12
Bez 14
Biz 14
Caz 14
Coz 14
Cuz 14
Dzo 13
Fez 15
Fiz 15
Luz 12
Miz 14
Moz 14
Poz 14
Rez 12
Riz 12
Saz 12
Sez 12
Soz 12
Tiz 12
Waz 15
Wiz 15
Wuz 15
Yez 15
Zag 13
Zap 14
Zas 12
Zax 19
Zea 12
Zed 13
Zee 12
Zek 16
Zel 12
Zex 19
Zho 15
Zig 13
Zin 12
Zip 14
Zit 12
Zoa 12
Zoo 12
Zos 12

4 letter words with Z

Next, here’s a range of 4-letter words with Z for Scrabble:

Word Points
Adze 14
Azan 13
Azon 13
Bize 15
Bozo 15
Chez 18
Cozy 18
Czar 15
Daze 14
Ditz 14
Doze 14
Dozy 17
Faze 16
Fozy 19
Friz 16
Futz 16
Fuze 16
Gaze 14
Geez 14
Haze 16
Hazy 19
Izar 13
Jeez 20
Laze 13
Lazy 16
Lutz 13
Maze 15
Mazy 18
Meze 15
Mozo 15
Nazi 13
Ooze 13
Oozy 16
Orzo 13
Ouzo 13
Oyez 16
Phiz 18
Prez 15
Putz 15
Quiz 22
Raze 13
Ritz 13
Size 13
Sizy 16
Tzar 13
Whiz 19
Yutz 16
Zags 14
Zany 16
Zaps 15
Zarf 16
Zeal 13
Zebu 15
Zeds 14
Zees 13
Zein 13
Zeks 17
Zeps 15
Zerk 17
Zero 13
Zeta 13
Zigs 14
Zill 13
Zinc 15
Zing 14
Zins 13
Zips 15
Ziti 13
Zoea 13
Zoic 15
Zona 13
Zone 13
Zonk 17
Zoom 15
Zoos 13
Zori 13
Zouk 17
Zyme 18

5 letter words with Z

Getting longer – here’s the 5 letter words with Z and what they score in Scrabble:

Word Points
Adoze 15
Adzed 16
Adzes 15
Agaze 15
Amaze 16
Azans 14
Azide 15
Azido 15
Azine 14
Azlon 14
Azoic 16
Azole 14
Azons 14
Azote 14
Azoth 17
Azuki 18
Azure 14
Baiza 16
Baize 16
Bazar 16
Bazoo 16
Bezel 16
Bezil 16
Bizes 16
Blaze 16
Blitz 16
Bonze 16
Booze 16
Boozy 19
Bortz 16
Bozos 16
Braza 16
Braze 16
Capiz 18
Cloze 16
Colza 16
Cozen 16
Cozes 16
Cozey 19
Cozie 16
Craze 16
Crazy 19
Croze 16
Czars 16
Dazed 16
Dazes 15
Diazo 15
Ditzy 18
Dizen 15
Doozy 18
Dozed 16
Dozen 15
Dozer 15
Dozes 15
Enzym 19
Fazed 18
Fazes 17
Feaze 17
Feeze 17
Fezes 17
Fritz 17
Froze 17
Furze 17
Furzy 20
Fuzed 18
Fuzee 17
Fuzes 17
Fuzil 17
Gauze 15
Gauzy 18
Gazar 15
Gazed 16
Gazer 15
Gazes 15
Gazoo 15
Ghazi 18
Gizmo 17
Glaze 15
Glazy 18
Glitz 15
Gloze 15
Gonzo 15
Graze 15
Grosz 15
Gyoza 18
Hafiz 20
Hamza 19
Hazan 17
Hazed 18
Hazel 17
Hazer 17
Hazes 17
Heeze 17
Hertz 17
Izars 14
Kanzu 18
Kazoo 18
Klutz 18
Kudzu 19
Lazar 14
Lazed 15
Lazes 14
Maize 16
Matza 16
Matzo 16
Mazed 17
Mazer 16
Mazes 16
Mezes 16
Mirza 16
Mizen 16
Mozos 16
Nazis 14
Nertz 14
Nizam 16
Nudzh 18
Oozed 15
Oozes 14
Orzos 14
Ouzel 14
Ouzos 14
Ozone 14
Plaza 16
Plotz 16
Prize 16
Razed 15
Razee 14
Razer 14
Razes 14
Razor 14
Ritzy 17
Seize 14
Sizar 14
Sized 15
Sizer 14
Sizes 14
Smaze 16
Soyuz 17
Sozin 14
Spitz 16
Topaz 16
Trooz 14
Tzars 14
Unzip 16
Vizir 17
Vizor 17
Waltz 17
Wazoo 17
Winze 17
Wizen 17
Wizes 17
Woozy 20
Zaire 14
Zakat 18
Zamia 16
Zappy 21
Zarfs 17
Zaxes 21
Zayin 17
Zeals 14
Zebec 18
Zebra 16
Zebus 16
Zeins 14
Zerks 18
Zeros 14
Zests 14
Zesty 17
Zetas 14
Zibet 16
Zilch 19
Zills 14
Zincs 16
Zincy 19
Zineb 16
Zines 14
Zings 16
Zingy 18
Zinky 21
Zippy 21
Ziram 16
Zitis 14
Zlote 14
Zloty 17
Zoeae 14
Zoeal 14
Zoeas 14
Zombi 18
Zonae 14
Zonal 14
Zoned 15
Zoner 14
Zones 14
Zonks 18
Zooey 17
Zooid 15
Zooks 18
Zooms 16
Zoons 14
Zooty 17
Zoril 14
Zoris 14
Zouks 18
Zowie 17
Zymes 19

6 letter words with Z

Here are 6 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:

Word Points
Ablaze 17
Adzing 17
Adzuki 20
Agnize 16
Amazed 18
Amazes 17
Amazon 17
Assize 15
Azalea 15
Azides 16
Azines 15
Azlons 15
Azoles 15
Azonal 15
Azonic 17
Azoted 16
Azotes 15
Azoths 18
Azotic 17
Azukis 19
Azures 15
Azygos 19
Baizas 17
Baizes 17
Banzai 17
 Bazaar 17
Bazars 17
 Bazoos 17
 Beezer  17
Begaze 18
 Benzal  17
 Benzin 17
 Benzol 17
 Benzyl  20
 Bezant  17
Bezels  17
Bezils 17
Bezoar  17
Bizone 17
 Blazed  18
 Blazer  17
Blazes 17
 Blazon 17
 Blintz 17
Blowzy 23
Bonzer 17
 Bonzes 17
Boozed 18
 Boozer 17
 Boozes 17
 Borzoi 17
 Braize  17
 Brazas  17
 Brazed 18
 Brazen 17
Brazer 17
Brazes 17
Brazil 17
Breeze 17
Breezy 20
Bronze 17
Bronzy 20
Buzuki 21
Byzant 20
Chazan 20
Chintz 20
Clozes 17
Colzas 17
Coryza 20
Cozens 17
Cozeys 20
Cozied 18
Cozier 17
Cozies 17
Cozily 20
Crazed 18
Crazes 17
Crozer 17
Crozes 17
Dazing 17
Defuze 19
Dezinc 18
Diazin 16
Ditzes 16
Dizens 16
Donzel 16
Doozer 16
Doozie 16
Dozens 16
Dozers 16
Dozier 16
Dozily 19
Dozing 17
Eczema 19
Enzyme 20
Enzyms 20
Epizoa 17
Ersatz 15
Evzone 18
Fazing 19
Feazed 19
Feazes 18
Feezed 19
Feezes 18
Fizgig 20
Foozle 18
Fozier 18
Frazil 18
Freeze 18
Frenzy 21
Frieze 18
Frized 19
Frizer 18
Frizes 18
Frouzy 21
Frowzy 24
Frozen 18
Furzes 18
Futzed 19
Futzes 18
Fuzees 18
Fuzils 18
Fuzing 19
Gauzes 16
Gazabo 18
Gazars 16
Gazebo 18
Gazers 16
Gazing 17
Gazoos 16
Gazump 20
Geezer 16
Ghazis 19
Gizmos 18
Glazed 17
Glazer 16
Glazes 16
Glitzy 19
Glozed 17
Glozes 16
Grazed 17
Grazer 16
Grazes 16
Grosze 16
Groszy 19
Gyozas 19
Halutz 18
Hamzah 23
Hamzas 20
Hazans 18
Hazard 19
Hazels 18
Hazers 18
Hazier 18
Hazily 21
Hazing 19
Hazmat 20
Heezed 19
Heezes 18
Hutzpa 20
Iodize 16
Ionize 15
Jezail 22
Kanzus 19
Kazoos 19
Khazen 22
Kibitz 21
Klutzy 22
Kolhoz 22
Kolkoz 23
Kudzus 20
Kuvasz 22
Kwanza 22
Lazars 15
Lazied 16
Lazier 15
Lazies 15
Lazily 18
Lazing 16
Lazuli 15
Lizard 16
Lutzes 15
Mahzor 20
Maizes 17
Matzah 20
Matzas 17
Matzoh 20
Matzos 17
Matzot 17
Mazard 18
Mazers 17
Mazier 17
Mazily 20
Mazing 18
Mazuma 19
Mezcal 19
Mirzas 17
Mizens 17
Mizuna 17
Muzhik 24
Muzjik 28
Nazify 21
Nizams 17
Oozier 15
Oozily 18
Ouzels 15
Oyezes 18
Ozalid 16
Ozones 15
Ozonic 17
Panzer 17
Patzer 17
Phizes 20
Plazas 17
Podzol 18
Potzer 17
Pozole 17
Prezes 17
Prized 18
Prizer 17
Prizes 17
Putzed 18
Putzes 17
Quartz 24
Queazy 27
Quezal 24
Razeed 16
Razees 15
Razers 15
Razing 16
Razors 15
Rebozo 17
Resize 15
Rezero 15
Rezone 15
Ritzes 15
Schnoz 20
Seized 16
Seizer 15
Seizes 15
Seizin 15
Seizor 15
Shazam 20
Sizars 15
Sizers 15
Sizier 15
Sizing 16
Sleaze 15
Sleazy 18
Smazes 17
Sneeze 15
Sneezy 18
Snooze 15
Snoozy 18
Sozine 15
Sozins 15
 Speltz  17
 Spritz  17
 Stanza 15
 Syzygy 25
Tarzan 15
 Teazel 15
 Teazle 15
 Touzle 15
Tweeze 18
 Tzuris 15
Unzips  17
Upgaze 18
Upsize 17
Vizard 19
Vizier 18
Vizirs 18
Vizors 18
Vizsla 18
Wazoos 18
Wheeze 21
Wheezy 24
Winzes 18
Wizard 19
Wizens 18
Wurzel 18
Yakuza 22
Yutzes 18
Zaddik 21
Zaffar 21
Zaffer 21
Zaffir 21
Zaffre 21
Zaftig 19
Zagged 18
Zaikai 19
Zaires 15
Zamias 17
Zanana 15
Zander 16
Zanier 15
Zanies 15
Zanily 18
Zapped 20
Zapper 19
Zareba 17
Zariba 17
Zayins 18
Zealot 15
Zeatin 15
Zebeck 23
Zebecs 19
Zebras 19
Zechin 20
Zenana 15
Zenith 18
Zephyr 23
Zeroed 16
Zeroes 15
Zeroth 18
Zested 16
Zester 15
Zeugma 18
Zibeth 20
Zibets 17
Zigged 18
Zillah 18
Zinced 18
Zincic 19
Zincky 24
Zinebs 17
Zinged 17
Zinger 16
Zinnia 15
Zipped 20
Zipper 19
Zirams 17
Zircon 17
Zither 18
Zlotys 18
Zoaria 15
Zocalo 17
Zodiac 18
Zoecia 17
Zoftig 19
Zombie 19
Zombis 19
Zonary 18
Zonate 15
Zoners 15
Zoning 16
Zonked 20
Zonula 15
Zonule 15
Zooids 16
Zooier 15
Zoomed 18
Zoonal 15
Zooned 16
Zorils 15
Zoster 15
Zouave 18
Zounds 16
Zoysia 18
Zydeco 21
Zygoid 20
Zygoma 21
Zygose 19
Zygote 19
Zymase 20

If you love placing letters in Scrabble, there are plenty of other great tile games to give a try. Whether you’re after kids’ board games or board games for adults, we can recommend another loveable tabletop title.

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

