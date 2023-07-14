Scrabble words with Z are among the toughest to produce in the classic board game. And with only a single Z tile in the entire bag, you don’t want to waste your one opportunity to score big. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Scrabble words beginning with Z or featuring the final letter of the alphabet.
Now, let’s zero in on those Zs zestily, zealously, and zebra-ly. Here’s a guide to Scrabble words with Z:
- 2 letter words with Z
- 3 letter words with Z
- 4 letter words with Z
- 5 letter words with Z
- 6 letter words with Z
2 letter words with Z
Here are all the 2-letter words with Z that score in Scrabble:
|Word
|Points
|Za
|11
|Ze
|11
|Zo
|11
3 letter words with Z
Here’s a range of 3 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:
|Word
|Points
|Adz
|13
|Azo
|12
|Bez
|14
|Biz
|14
|Caz
|14
|Coz
|14
|Cuz
|14
|Dzo
|13
|Fez
|15
|Fiz
|15
|Luz
|12
|Miz
|14
|Moz
|14
|Poz
|14
|Rez
|12
|Riz
|12
|Saz
|12
|Sez
|12
|Soz
|12
|Tiz
|12
|Waz
|15
|Wiz
|15
|Wuz
|15
|Yez
|15
|Zag
|13
|Zap
|14
|Zas
|12
|Zax
|19
|Zea
|12
|Zed
|13
|Zee
|12
|Zek
|16
|Zel
|12
|Zex
|19
|Zho
|15
|Zig
|13
|Zin
|12
|Zip
|14
|Zit
|12
|Zoa
|12
|Zoo
|12
|Zos
|12
4 letter words with Z
Next, here’s a range of 4-letter words with Z for Scrabble:
|Word
|Points
|Adze
|14
|Azan
|13
|Azon
|13
|Bize
|15
|Bozo
|15
|Chez
|18
|Cozy
|18
|Czar
|15
|Daze
|14
|Ditz
|14
|Doze
|14
|Dozy
|17
|Faze
|16
|Fozy
|19
|Friz
|16
|Futz
|16
|Fuze
|16
|Gaze
|14
|Geez
|14
|Haze
|16
|Hazy
|19
|Izar
|13
|Jeez
|20
|Laze
|13
|Lazy
|16
|Lutz
|13
|Maze
|15
|Mazy
|18
|Meze
|15
|Mozo
|15
|Nazi
|13
|Ooze
|13
|Oozy
|16
|Orzo
|13
|Ouzo
|13
|Oyez
|16
|Phiz
|18
|Prez
|15
|Putz
|15
|Quiz
|22
|Raze
|13
|Ritz
|13
|Size
|13
|Sizy
|16
|Tzar
|13
|Whiz
|19
|Yutz
|16
|Zags
|14
|Zany
|16
|Zaps
|15
|Zarf
|16
|Zeal
|13
|Zebu
|15
|Zeds
|14
|Zees
|13
|Zein
|13
|Zeks
|17
|Zeps
|15
|Zerk
|17
|Zero
|13
|Zeta
|13
|Zigs
|14
|Zill
|13
|Zinc
|15
|Zing
|14
|Zins
|13
|Zips
|15
|Ziti
|13
|Zoea
|13
|Zoic
|15
|Zona
|13
|Zone
|13
|Zonk
|17
|Zoom
|15
|Zoos
|13
|Zori
|13
|Zouk
|17
|Zyme
|18
5 letter words with Z
Getting longer – here’s the 5 letter words with Z and what they score in Scrabble:
|Word
|Points
|Adoze
|15
|Adzed
|16
|Adzes
|15
|Agaze
|15
|Amaze
|16
|Azans
|14
|Azide
|15
|Azido
|15
|Azine
|14
|Azlon
|14
|Azoic
|16
|Azole
|14
|Azons
|14
|Azote
|14
|Azoth
|17
|Azuki
|18
|Azure
|14
|Baiza
|16
|Baize
|16
|Bazar
|16
|Bazoo
|16
|Bezel
|16
|Bezil
|16
|Bizes
|16
|Blaze
|16
|Blitz
|16
|Bonze
|16
|Booze
|16
|Boozy
|19
|Bortz
|16
|Bozos
|16
|Braza
|16
|Braze
|16
|Capiz
|18
|Cloze
|16
|Colza
|16
|Cozen
|16
|Cozes
|16
|Cozey
|19
|Cozie
|16
|Craze
|16
|Crazy
|19
|Croze
|16
|Czars
|16
|Dazed
|16
|Dazes
|15
|Diazo
|15
|Ditzy
|18
|Dizen
|15
|Doozy
|18
|Dozed
|16
|Dozen
|15
|Dozer
|15
|Dozes
|15
|Enzym
|19
|Fazed
|18
|Fazes
|17
|Feaze
|17
|Feeze
|17
|Fezes
|17
|Fritz
|17
|Froze
|17
|Furze
|17
|Furzy
|20
|Fuzed
|18
|Fuzee
|17
|Fuzes
|17
|Fuzil
|17
|Gauze
|15
|Gauzy
|18
|Gazar
|15
|Gazed
|16
|Gazer
|15
|Gazes
|15
|Gazoo
|15
|Ghazi
|18
|Gizmo
|17
|Glaze
|15
|Glazy
|18
|Glitz
|15
|Gloze
|15
|Gonzo
|15
|Graze
|15
|Grosz
|15
|Gyoza
|18
|Hafiz
|20
|Hamza
|19
|Hazan
|17
|Hazed
|18
|Hazel
|17
|Hazer
|17
|Hazes
|17
|Heeze
|17
|Hertz
|17
|Izars
|14
|Kanzu
|18
|Kazoo
|18
|Klutz
|18
|Kudzu
|19
|Lazar
|14
|Lazed
|15
|Lazes
|14
|Maize
|16
|Matza
|16
|Matzo
|16
|Mazed
|17
|Mazer
|16
|Mazes
|16
|Mezes
|16
|Mirza
|16
|Mizen
|16
|Mozos
|16
|Nazis
|14
|Nertz
|14
|Nizam
|16
|Nudzh
|18
|Oozed
|15
|Oozes
|14
|Orzos
|14
|Ouzel
|14
|Ouzos
|14
|Ozone
|14
|Plaza
|16
|Plotz
|16
|Prize
|16
|Razed
|15
|Razee
|14
|Razer
|14
|Razes
|14
|Razor
|14
|Ritzy
|17
|Seize
|14
|Sizar
|14
|Sized
|15
|Sizer
|14
|Sizes
|14
|Smaze
|16
|Soyuz
|17
|Sozin
|14
|Spitz
|16
|Topaz
|16
|Trooz
|14
|Tzars
|14
|Unzip
|16
|Vizir
|17
|Vizor
|17
|Waltz
|17
|Wazoo
|17
|Winze
|17
|Wizen
|17
|Wizes
|17
|Woozy
|20
|Zaire
|14
|Zakat
|18
|Zamia
|16
|Zappy
|21
|Zarfs
|17
|Zaxes
|21
|Zayin
|17
|Zeals
|14
|Zebec
|18
|Zebra
|16
|Zebus
|16
|Zeins
|14
|Zerks
|18
|Zeros
|14
|Zests
|14
|Zesty
|17
|Zetas
|14
|Zibet
|16
|Zilch
|19
|Zills
|14
|Zincs
|16
|Zincy
|19
|Zineb
|16
|Zines
|14
|Zings
|16
|Zingy
|18
|Zinky
|21
|Zippy
|21
|Ziram
|16
|Zitis
|14
|Zlote
|14
|Zloty
|17
|Zoeae
|14
|Zoeal
|14
|Zoeas
|14
|Zombi
|18
|Zonae
|14
|Zonal
|14
|Zoned
|15
|Zoner
|14
|Zones
|14
|Zonks
|18
|Zooey
|17
|Zooid
|15
|Zooks
|18
|Zooms
|16
|Zoons
|14
|Zooty
|17
|Zoril
|14
|Zoris
|14
|Zouks
|18
|Zowie
|17
|Zymes
|19
6 letter words with Z
Here are 6 letter words with Z to try in Scrabble:
|Word
|Points
|Ablaze
|17
|Adzing
|17
|Adzuki
|20
|Agnize
|16
|Amazed
|18
|Amazes
|17
|Amazon
|17
|Assize
|15
|Azalea
|15
|Azides
|16
|Azines
|15
|Azlons
|15
|Azoles
|15
|Azonal
|15
|Azonic
|17
|Azoted
|16
|Azotes
|15
|Azoths
|18
|Azotic
|17
|Azukis
|19
|Azures
|15
|Azygos
|19
|Baizas
|17
|Baizes
|17
|Banzai
|17
|Bazaar
|17
|Bazars
|17
|Bazoos
|17
|Beezer
|17
|Begaze
|18
|Benzal
|17
|Benzin
|17
|Benzol
|17
|Benzyl
|20
|Bezant
|17
|Bezels
|17
|Bezils
|17
|Bezoar
|17
|Bizone
|17
|Blazed
|18
|Blazer
|17
|Blazes
|17
|Blazon
|17
|Blintz
|17
|Blowzy
|23
|Bonzer
|17
|Bonzes
|17
|Boozed
|18
|Boozer
|17
|Boozes
|17
|Borzoi
|17
|Braize
|17
|Brazas
|17
|Brazed
|18
|Brazen
|17
|Brazer
|17
|Brazes
|17
|Brazil
|17
|Breeze
|17
|Breezy
|20
|Bronze
|17
|Bronzy
|20
|Buzuki
|21
|Byzant
|20
|Chazan
|20
|Chintz
|20
|Clozes
|17
|Colzas
|17
|Coryza
|20
|Cozens
|17
|Cozeys
|20
|Cozied
|18
|Cozier
|17
|Cozies
|17
|Cozily
|20
|Crazed
|18
|Crazes
|17
|Crozer
|17
|Crozes
|17
|Dazing
|17
|Defuze
|19
|Dezinc
|18
|Diazin
|16
|Ditzes
|16
|Dizens
|16
|Donzel
|16
|Doozer
|16
|Doozie
|16
|Dozens
|16
|Dozers
|16
|Dozier
|16
|Dozily
|19
|Dozing
|17
|Eczema
|19
|Enzyme
|20
|Enzyms
|20
|Epizoa
|17
|Ersatz
|15
|Evzone
|18
|Fazing
|19
|Feazed
|19
|Feazes
|18
|Feezed
|19
|Feezes
|18
|Fizgig
|20
|Foozle
|18
|Fozier
|18
|Frazil
|18
|Freeze
|18
|Frenzy
|21
|Frieze
|18
|Frized
|19
|Frizer
|18
|Frizes
|18
|Frouzy
|21
|Frowzy
|24
|Frozen
|18
|Furzes
|18
|Futzed
|19
|Futzes
|18
|Fuzees
|18
|Fuzils
|18
|Fuzing
|19
|Gauzes
|16
|Gazabo
|18
|Gazars
|16
|Gazebo
|18
|Gazers
|16
|Gazing
|17
|Gazoos
|16
|Gazump
|20
|Geezer
|16
|Ghazis
|19
|Gizmos
|18
|Glazed
|17
|Glazer
|16
|Glazes
|16
|Glitzy
|19
|Glozed
|17
|Glozes
|16
|Grazed
|17
|Grazer
|16
|Grazes
|16
|Grosze
|16
|Groszy
|19
|Gyozas
|19
|Halutz
|18
|Hamzah
|23
|Hamzas
|20
|Hazans
|18
|Hazard
|19
|Hazels
|18
|Hazers
|18
|Hazier
|18
|Hazily
|21
|Hazing
|19
|Hazmat
|20
|Heezed
|19
|Heezes
|18
|Hutzpa
|20
|Iodize
|16
|Ionize
|15
|Jezail
|22
|Kanzus
|19
|Kazoos
|19
|Khazen
|22
|Kibitz
|21
|Klutzy
|22
|Kolhoz
|22
|Kolkoz
|23
|Kudzus
|20
|Kuvasz
|22
|Kwanza
|22
|Lazars
|15
|Lazied
|16
|Lazier
|15
|Lazies
|15
|Lazily
|18
|Lazing
|16
|Lazuli
|15
|Lizard
|16
|Lutzes
|15
|Mahzor
|20
|Maizes
|17
|Matzah
|20
|Matzas
|17
|Matzoh
|20
|Matzos
|17
|Matzot
|17
|Mazard
|18
|Mazers
|17
|Mazier
|17
|Mazily
|20
|Mazing
|18
|Mazuma
|19
|Mezcal
|19
|Mirzas
|17
|Mizens
|17
|Mizuna
|17
|Muzhik
|24
|Muzjik
|28
|Nazify
|21
|Nizams
|17
|Oozier
|15
|Oozily
|18
|Ouzels
|15
|Oyezes
|18
|Ozalid
|16
|Ozones
|15
|Ozonic
|17
|Panzer
|17
|Patzer
|17
|Phizes
|20
|Plazas
|17
|Podzol
|18
|Potzer
|17
|Pozole
|17
|Prezes
|17
|Prized
|18
|Prizer
|17
|Prizes
|17
|Putzed
|18
|Putzes
|17
|Quartz
|24
|Queazy
|27
|Quezal
|24
|Razeed
|16
|Razees
|15
|Razers
|15
|Razing
|16
|Razors
|15
|Rebozo
|17
|Resize
|15
|Rezero
|15
|Rezone
|15
|Ritzes
|15
|Schnoz
|20
|Seized
|16
|Seizer
|15
|Seizes
|15
|Seizin
|15
|Seizor
|15
|Shazam
|20
|Sizars
|15
|Sizers
|15
|Sizier
|15
|Sizing
|16
|Sleaze
|15
|Sleazy
|18
|Smazes
|17
|Sneeze
|15
|Sneezy
|18
|Snooze
|15
|Snoozy
|18
|Sozine
|15
|Sozins
|15
|Speltz
|17
|Spritz
|17
|Stanza
|15
|Syzygy
|25
|Tarzan
|15
|Teazel
|15
|Teazle
|15
|Touzle
|15
|Tweeze
|18
|Tzuris
|15
|Unzips
|17
|Upgaze
|18
|Upsize
|17
|Vizard
|19
|Vizier
|18
|Vizirs
|18
|Vizors
|18
|Vizsla
|18
|Wazoos
|18
|Wheeze
|21
|Wheezy
|24
|Winzes
|18
|Wizard
|19
|Wizens
|18
|Wurzel
|18
|Yakuza
|22
|Yutzes
|18
|Zaddik
|21
|Zaffar
|21
|Zaffer
|21
|Zaffir
|21
|Zaffre
|21
|Zaftig
|19
|Zagged
|18
|Zaikai
|19
|Zaires
|15
|Zamias
|17
|Zanana
|15
|Zander
|16
|Zanier
|15
|Zanies
|15
|Zanily
|18
|Zapped
|20
|Zapper
|19
|Zareba
|17
|Zariba
|17
|Zayins
|18
|Zealot
|15
|Zeatin
|15
|Zebeck
|23
|Zebecs
|19
|Zebras
|19
|Zechin
|20
|Zenana
|15
|Zenith
|18
|Zephyr
|23
|Zeroed
|16
|Zeroes
|15
|Zeroth
|18
|Zested
|16
|Zester
|15
|Zeugma
|18
|Zibeth
|20
|Zibets
|17
|Zigged
|18
|Zillah
|18
|Zinced
|18
|Zincic
|19
|Zincky
|24
|Zinebs
|17
|Zinged
|17
|Zinger
|16
|Zinnia
|15
|Zipped
|20
|Zipper
|19
|Zirams
|17
|Zircon
|17
|Zither
|18
|Zlotys
|18
|Zoaria
|15
|Zocalo
|17
|Zodiac
|18
|Zoecia
|17
|Zoftig
|19
|Zombie
|19
|Zombis
|19
|Zonary
|18
|Zonate
|15
|Zoners
|15
|Zoning
|16
|Zonked
|20
|Zonula
|15
|Zonule
|15
|Zooids
|16
|Zooier
|15
|Zoomed
|18
|Zoonal
|15
|Zooned
|16
|Zorils
|15
|Zoster
|15
|Zouave
|18
|Zounds
|16
|Zoysia
|18
|Zydeco
|21
|Zygoid
|20
|Zygoma
|21
|Zygose
|19
|Zygote
|19
|Zymase
|20
