112 best Truth or Dare questions for a spicy game night

Need some great Truth or Dare questions to put your friends and family on the spot at your next games night? Truth or Dare is an all-time classic party game for literally anyone, that never fails to generate hi-jinks and build friendships – but thinking up the right questions on the spot can be a headache. Here are 112 of our favorite Truth or Dare ideas to get you started.

Best Truth or Dare questions

If you want to make it interesting, roll a six-sided die and pick a category based on the result:

Result Question category 1-2 Funny 3 Gross 4 Weird 5 Easy 6 Naughty

For now, though, let’s start sharing some truths – we’ve even split this list of Truth or Dare questions into categories based on who you’re playing with, so you know your question won’t be met with funny looks and awkward silences. We will say, though: these are truth questions for adults – no kids allowed beyond this point.

Funny truth questions

Best for getting a laugh

What’s an embarrassing fact you know about someone in this game?

Have you ever done something against the law?

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told?

What’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?

What’s your all time favorite joke?

Who’s on your celebrity crush list?

What’s the stupidest reason you’ve ever cried?

What was your first kiss like?

Of the players present, who would you have sex with marry avoid go into business with

Have you ever been naked in public?

Who was your first crush, and why?

What’s the most embarrassing time you’ve ever farted?

Have you ever made a prank call?

What annoys you more than anything else?

What’s your most embarrassing experience while drinking?

What’s the worst pick up line anyone’s ever used on you?

What’s the best pick up line anyone’s ever used on you?

If you were a drag queen / king, what would your stage name be?

What’s a talent you have that you don’t usually tell people about?

What’s your favorite Dad joke?

Who’s your least favorite cousin, and why?

Gross truth questions

Best for giving people the ick

What was your most embarrassing bathroom accident?

What’s the most disgusting thing you’ve ever eaten?

Have you ever peed in a swimming pool?

What’s the most disgusting thing you’ve ever done?

Have you ever thrown up all over someone else?

Has anyone ever thrown up all over you?

When did you last poop your pants?

What would you rather eat: poop, or pee?

Would you get shaken around in a used port-a-potty for $100,000?

Would you rather swim in a sewer for one hour, or not wash for a year?

When was the last time you ate something off the floor?

Have you ever drunk out of date milk?

When was the last time you changed your bedsheets?

When was the last time you cleaned your toilet?

Be honest – do you change your underwear every day?

Weird truth questions

Best for freaking people out

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

Have you ever found yourself thinking about Warhammer during sex?

What’s the weirdest food that you absolutely love?

Have you ever picked someone’s pocket?

Have you ever been lost in a theme park?

What’s the weirdest intrusive thought that’s ever popped in your head at exactly the wrong time?

Have you ever seen a ghost?

What’s the first and last thing you wash when you take a shower?

Are you psychic?

What’s the weirdest thing about your body?

Can you hold an entire unbroken egg in your mouth?

If you could talk to one dead person, who would it be?

What’s the worst piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

What scares you the most?

What would be your ideal superpower?

What would you do if you could read minds?

If you could go back in time and kill Hitler, would you?

If you were to grow one extra limb, what would it be?

Would you eat a live bat for $100,000?

What’s the weirdest dream you’ve ever had?

Do you believe in Bigfoot?

Would you rather kiss a goat, or a cow?

If you were a master thief, what’s the first thing you’d steal?

Easy truth questions

Best if you don’t know the players well

What’s your all time favorite movie?

What’s your favorite animal?

Who was the last person you called on the phone?

What is your dream vacation home like?

What foreign countries have you visited?

What was your first job?

What is your dream job?

Do you have any kids?

What animal was your first pet, and what was their name?

Who’s the most famous person you’ve ever met?

If you could time travel, what’s the first place you’d go?

What would your absolute perfect first date be like?

What was your childhood nickname, and why?

What’s the best vacation you’ve ever been on?

What was the happiest day of your life?

What’s your all time favorite videogame?

What’s your all time favorite board game?

What’s your favorite hobby, and why?

What book do you recommend everyone should read?

Who’s your favorite Ninja Turtle?

What was your favorite childhood cartoon?

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

What’s your favorite thing to do on vacation?

Did you go on summer camp as a kid, and what was it like?

What’s your all time favorite song?

If you were elected President, what’s the first thing you’d do?

Naughty truth questions

Best for spicy sex chat

What was your first ever sexual experience like?

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever had sex?

What’s the most awkward thing that’s ever happened to you during sex?

What’s your most embarrassing sexting story?

Have you ever had sex with someone famous?

Have you ever had sex in public?

What’s the sexiest thing you look for in a partner?

What’s the least satisfying sexual experience you’ve ever had?

What’s the best sexual experience you’ve ever had?

How many different people have you had sex with in your life?

Have you ever been caught masturbating?

What’s your favorite genre of porn?

What’s the oddest thing you’ve done in the bedroom?

What’s your favorite sex position and why?

What’s your favorite sex toy and why?

How many sex toys do you currently own?

What’s your most secret sexual fantasy?

What’s the kinkiest thing you like to do during sex?

Have you ever had sex with more than one person at once?

Have you ever had sex with two or more people at once?

Have you ever been to an orgy?

Have you ever filmed yourself having sex?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever masturbated to?

