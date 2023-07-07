A guide to Scrabble words with Q

From qi to quacks, we use our board game expertise to suggest a range of handy Scrabble words starting with Q or featuring the high-scoring letter.

Scrabble words with Q - photo of a Q tile on a Scrabble board

Scrabble

Need help thinking of Scrabble words with Q in them? It’s understandable – Q is one of the highest-scoring tiles in the game, and for good reason. It’s one of those letters that doesn’t appear naturally in most words, and it often requires you to have a U on standby to play at all.

To help you avoid getting stuck in your next Scrabble game, we’ve collated a list of Scrabble words with Q and words starting with Q. From the small to the large, the high-scoring to the low, we can help you expand your vocab. We’ll even help you dodge that pesky U tile when you need to.

Let’s talk Scrabble words with Qs in them:

Scrabble words with Q - photo of the word qi on a Scrabble board

2 letter words with Q

There’s only one 2-letter word with Q you could play in Scrabble. It’s ‘qi’ – which won’t score heaps, but 11 points for just two tiles is nothing to stick your nose up at. 

3 letter words with Q

If you’re looking for 3-letter words with Q to play, here’s a list:

Word Points
Qat 12
Qin 12
Qis 12
Qua 12
Suq 12

Scrabble words with Q - photo of the word quiz on a Scrabble board

4 letter words with Q

Here are some 4-letter words with Q worth playing in Scrabble:

Word Points
Aqua 13
Cinq 15
Fiqh 19
Suqs 13
Qadi 14
Qaid 14
Qats 13
Qoph 18
Qins 13
Quag 14
Quai 13
Quay 16
Quey 16
Quid 14
Quin 13
Quip 15
Quit 13
Quiz 22
Quod 14
Quop 15
Waqf 19

Scrabble words with Q - photo of the word Quart on a Scrabble board

5 letter words with Q

Here’s a list of 5-letter words with Q you could try:

Word Points
Aquae 14
Aquas 14
Burqa 16
Cinqs 16
Equal 14
Equid 15
Equip 16
Faqir 17
Fiqhs 20
Fique 17
Maqui 16
Niqab 16
Pique 16
Qadis 15
Qajaq 30
Qanat 14
Qapik 20
Qaids 15
Qibla 16
Qophs 19
Qorma 16
Quack 20
Quads 15
Quaff 20
Quags 15
Quail 14
Quais 14
Quake 18
Quaky 21
Quale 14
Qualm 16
Quant 14
Quare 14
Quark 18
Quart 14
Quash 17
Quasi 14
Quass 14
Quate 14
Quays 17
Qubit 16
Quean 14
Queen 14
Quell 14
Quern 14
Query 17
Quest 14
Queue 14
Quick 20
Quids 15
Quiet 14
Quiff 20
Quill 14
Quilt 14
Quins 14
Quint 14
Quips 16
Quods 15
Quoin 14
Quoit 14
Quoll 14
Quota 14
Quote 14
Quoth 17
Qursh 17
Roque 14
Squab 16
Squat 14
Squeg 15
Squib 16
Squiz 23
Talaq 14
Toque 14
Tuque 14
Umiaq 16
Waqfs 20

Scrabble words with Q - photo of the word Quacks on a Scrabble board

6 letter words with Q

If you need 6-letter words with Q, try these suggestions:

Word  Points
Acquit  17
Barque 17
Basque 17
Biqsue 17
Bosque 17
Buqsha 20
Burqas  17
Caique 17
Calque 17
Cheque 20
Cinque 17
Cirque 17
Claque 17
Clique 17
Cliquy 20
Cloque 17
Coquet 17
Diquat 16
Equals 17
Equate 15
Equids 16
Equine 15
Equips 17
Equity 18
Exequy 25
Faqirs 18
Faquir 18
Fiques 18
Jerque 22
Liquid 16
Liquor 15
Loquat 15
Manque 17
Maquis 17
Marque 17
Masque 17
Mosque 17
Niqaab 17
Niqabs 17
Opaque 17
Piqued 18
Piques 17
Piquet 17
Plaque 17
Pulque 17
Qabala 17
Qajaqs 31
Qanats 15
Qasida 16
Qawwal 21
Qiblas 17
Qigong 17
Qindar 16
Qintar 15
Qiviut 18
Qormas 17
Quacks 21
Quacky 24
Quaere 15
Quaffs 21
Quagga 17
Quaggy 20
Quahog 19
Quaich 20
Quails 15
Quaint 15
Quaked 20
Quaker 19
Quakes 19
Qualia 15
Qualms 17
Qualmy 20
Quango 16
Quanta 15
Quants 15
Quapiks 21
Quarks 19
Quarry 18
Quarte 15
Quarto 15
Quarts 15
Quartz 24
Quasar 15
Quatre 15
Quaver 18
Qubits 17
Qubyte 20
Queach 20
Queans 15
Queasy 18
Queazy 27
Queens 15
Queers 15
Quelea 15
Quells 15
Quench 20
Querns 15
Quests 15
Quetch 20
Queued 16
Queuer 15
Queues 15
Quezal 24
Quiche 20
Quicks 21
Quiets 15
Quiffs 21
Quills 15
Quilts 15
Quince 17
Quinic 17
Quinin 15
Quinoa 15
Quinol 15
Quinsy 18
Quinta 15
Quinte 15
Quints 15
Quippu 19
Quippy 22
Quipus 17
Quired 16
Quires 15
Quirks 19
Quirky 22
Quirts 15
Quitch 20
Quiver 18
Quohog 19
Quoins 16
Quoits 15
Quokka 23
Quolls 15
Quorum 17
Quotas 15
Quoted 16
Quoter 15
Quotes 15
Quotha 18
Qurush 18
Qwerty 21
Requin 15
Risque 15
Roques 15
Roquet 15
Sacque 17
Sequel 15
Sequin 15
Sheqel 18
Squabs 17
Squads 16
Squall 15
Squama 17
Square 15
Squark 19
Squash 18
Squats 15
Squawk 22
Squeak 19
Squeal 15
Squegs 16
Squibs 17
Squids 16
Squill 15
Squint 15
Squire 15
Squirm 17
Squish 18
Squush 18
Talaqs 15
Toques 15
Toquet 15
Torque 15
Tuques 15
Ubique 17
Umiaqs 17
Unique 15
Usques 15
Yanqui 18
Yaqona 18

By now, you should be feeling ready to Scrabble. But if you’re looking to bring your A-game to other tabletop classics, stick around. We can help you learn how to play chess like a pro, or remind you of the most important Poker hands and Poker rules.

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

