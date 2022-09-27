Join our party – Wargamer is hiring a brand new staff writer

Could you name all the Warhammer 40k Primarchs in your sleep? Do you spend an unreasonable amount of spare time precision-measuring distances between tiny plastic people? What about deck-building and spell-slinging in Magic: The Gathering – do you know The Stack so well, you could explain it to a five-year-old? Is your idea of a fun evening rolling up seven new DnD characters you may or may not play? Yes? Good – you may be just the Chosen One we’re looking for.

Wargamer is seeking a new staff writer to join the close-knit, high-output team behind the world’s fastest growing tabletop games website.

Knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and insatiably curious about all things tabletop and wargaming, you’ll spend your days writing brilliant news, guides, features, and opinion pieces about everything from D&D, Magic, and Warhammer, through to the latest board games, trading card games, and tabletop RPGs.

As a professional tabletop games journalist, your job will be to create high-quality editorial output with a view to growing the site’s reach and enhancing the brand’s reputation.

You’ll need to have a solid body of experience with some or all of these games, and be hungry to expand your knowledge of the others. You also need to be able to work in a small, fast-moving team – either working remotely within the UK, or spending two days a week at our head office in Bath, UK – and be open to travelling in order to report on key industry events.

While we don’t require anything specific, other than a good knowledge of the world of tabletop gaming, we would like to see some writing examples – even if it’s on your own blog. You don’t need to know a thing about writing for SEO (though it is, of course, desirable) – but you’ll need to be ready and willing to learn that skill, as you build your online writer’s craft.

In order to apply for the job, we’d like you to submit your CV, a short covering letter explaining why you’re a good fit for the team, and a recent writing example. To read the full job ad and apply, click this link.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with quarterly visits to the office as required.

All candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and other underrepresented backgrounds. Here are all the details you need to know:

Staff Writer, Wargamer

Location: Either Hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with quarterly visits to the office as required.

Closing Date: October 16, 2022 (we reserve the right to close the advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £25,000pa

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment, with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com.

We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team, and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.

The Role

As a professional tabletop games journalist, your job will be to create high-quality editorial output with a view to growing the site’s reach and enhancing the brand’s reputation.

You will be responsible for:

Daily content creation, with a focus on guides, news writing, and original reporting

Other content creation tasks, including reviews, features, and opinion pieces

Writing ecommerce stories and materials when required

Uploading stories to site CMS

Conducting interviews and transcription

Ensuring consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Editorial planning, including spotting and exploring content opportunities

Attending and reporting from industry events

Maintaining a keen eye on industry developments and competitors

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, production companies, publishers, community sources etc.

Ensuring content is optimised for audience growth and discovery, and developing an awareness of best practices to facilitate this

Adhering to our guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Sub-editing the work of others, if required

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Editor

You will have/be/be able to:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

A keen interest in wargaming, board games, and tabletop gaming in general, including D&D, Magic: The Gathering, and Warhammer

Experience writing and pitching articles

You meet the criteria of Individual Contributor level 1 on our progression framework (https://progression.network-n.com/ic)

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management, etc.

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Write at least two guides/four news stories per day (unless otherwise agreed with Editor)

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

You will ideally have/be/be able to:

In-depth and up-to-date knowledge of Warhammer 40k and/or Warhammer Age of Sigmar competitive gameplay trends, events, and the lore behind both games

Experience of playing Warhammer 40k and/or Warhammer Age of Sigmar both casually and competitively

Knowledge of the broader tabletop wargaming and miniatures industry, key trends, and coverage opportunities for Wargamer

Reporting to:

Editor, Wargamer

How to apply:

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a CV and covering letter which includes a relevant writing sample, using this link. Good luck!