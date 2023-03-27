All playable Total War: Warhammer 3 factions and races

There’s huge variety among the Total War: Warhammer 3 factions and races, with seven factions in the core game, one DLC faction already released and another DLC faction on the way. Thanks to an update in February 2023, if you own either of the previous Total War: Warhammer games or any of their DLC, the races from those products are available in the Immortal Empires game mode in Total War: Warhammer 3. That adds a further 15 races to an already bountiful roster.

That’s before you count some of the Legendary Lords who put a completely different spin on how their faction plays. It all adds up to make Total War: Warhammer III one of the very best Warhammer fantasy videogames, not to mention one of the best Total War games. The series is also the only way you can currently play a strategy game in the Old World setting, at least until Games Workshop relaunches the setting on the tabletop with the upcoming Warhammer: The Old World wargame.

Our guide explains the races available in the game and, in the case of the Immortal Empires mode, which DLC or older games you’ll need to buy to unlock the race.

Here are all the playable Total War: Warhammer III Races and Factions:

Grand Cathay

Frozen Kislev

Daemons of Khorne

Daemons of Nurgle

Daemons of Slaanesh

Daemons of Tzeentch

Chaos Undivided

Ogre Kingdoms (DLC race)

Chaos Dwarfs (DLC race)

Immortal Empires races

If you own either of the previous Total War: Warhammer games, or any of the DLC, you can unlock the associated races in the massive Immortal Empires campaign mode in Total War: Warhammer III. You can also buy DLC from any previous game to unlock the corresponding faction in Total War: Warhammer III.

Lots of these DLC add new Legendary Lords from specific factions. They’re playable, along with their armies, in Immortal Empires mode, even if you don’t own the base game or race DLC that comes with the rest of their faction.