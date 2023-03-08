Total War Warhammer 3 DLC guide 2023

Our guide to Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC gives you the rundown on all the expansion content available for the definitive Warhammer fantasy strategy game, including the free Immortal Empires expansion, an epic game mode straddling the entire Warhammer world.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is one of the best Warhammer fantasy games and one of the best Total War games, truly an epic culmination to an ambitious series. If it’s anything like its predecessors it will build a huge library of DLC, each pack adding new factions, new units, and new legendary lords – all of which you’ll be able to find in this guide.

Total War: Warhammer 3: Immortal Empires

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires is a mega campaign mode that takes place across the entire Warhammer world, involving every single faction from all three Total War: Warhammer games. When this mode was first released you needed to own all three games to unlock it, but Creative Assembly has since made it available to everyone with a copy of Total War: Warhammer 3.

Note that this only gives you access to the play mode, not the races and Legendary Lords from previous games. Those will still show up as enemy factions for you to face, but if you want to play as the Skaven, High Elves, Orcs, Dwarves, or any of the other races that starred in an earlier game, you’ll need to buy that game or the respective DLC.

Total War: Warhammer 3 and DLC from earlier games

Any DLC you buy from any of the Total War: Warhammer games is available to use in the Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires campaign, even if you don’t own the base game that it came from, or even the faction DLC it was part of.

For example, the Beastmen were added as a playable faction in the Total War: Warhammer – Call of the Beastmen DLC, but you don’t need to own this pack if you want to play as the massive minotaur Taurox in the Immortal Empires campaign – just get Total War: Warhammer 2 – The Silence and the Fury.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Champions of Chaos

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Champions of Chaos adds legendary lords for each of the Chaos Gods. Khorne has the dark valkyrie Valkia the Bloody, Nurgle has the affable plague-brewing Festus the Leechlord, Tzeentch has the nefarious Vilitch the Curseling, and Slaanesh has Azazel Prince of Damnation.

Azazel is quite a deep lore cut – their last tabletop model was released during 5th edition Warhammer Fantasy Battle, about twenty years ago.

All these lords can be used in both Immortal Empires and the main Realm of Chaos campaign, but they don’t follow the main game’s Ursun storyline. Instead they have their own chaotic mechanics, which include elevating your units on the Path to Glory that sees them rise from lowly marauders into warriors and eventually Chaos chosen.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Ogre Kingdoms

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Ogre Kingdoms is the game’s first race pack, adding the gluttonous ogres to the map to the east of the Mountains of Mourne.

The two Legendary Lords are Greesus Goldtooth, an inordinately obese and wealthy Ogre warlord pushed into battle on a cart laden with plunder, and Skrag the Slaughterer, greatest of the ‘Butcher’ priests who worship the Ogre’s hungry god ‘The Maw’.

Ogres are all about meat. They have plenty of it themselves, an army of huge bruisers that crash into enemy lines like cavalry. They’re also ravenously hungry. Killing enemies yields a tithe of meat that you can use to pay for your army’s upkeep, or send back to the Great Maw, a vast crevasse that is the physical manifestation of the Ogre’s ever-hungering god – which may reward their offerings with special bonuses.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Blood for the Blood God III

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Blood for the Blood God III adds gorier gore effects to the game, like more blood spurts, dismemberments, and blood plastering combatants. This pack is free if you bought either of the previous Blood for the Blood God packs.

We have no problem with the “train set” model of DLC that the Total War: Warhammer series uses – if each individual component is a nice, self-contained addition to your setup, it doesn’t really matter how theoretically expensive it would be to collect everythin. But this one really feels like it should be free. Still, if you want more gore, this is the DLC for you.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Chaos Dwarves

This DLC hasn’t been formally announced yet, but they’re the last major faction from the whole of Warhammer canon yet to have their own race pack, and there’s a distinctly Chaos Dwarven hint at the end of the Immortal Empires launch trailer.

Creative Assembly apologised for its silence about DLC in February 2023, but said we could expect something substantive in April.