Total War Warhammer 3 bug turns ogre lord into Sonic the Hedgehog

Total War Warhammer 3’s fat ogre lord Greasus Goldtooth has become turbocharged, after a bug introduced in a recent patch set his speed value to 400. Check out the video below to see him tearing across the battlefield like a missile. It’s even better since, rather than a traditional mount, the guy is pushed around on a little cart by gnoblars, whose legs now go like the clappers.

To give some idea of how fast 400 speed is in Total War Warhammer 3, your average cavalry unit has a speed stat of about 85. Even the units of the fastest Total War Warhammer 3 faction, the chaos god Slaanesh, have speeds of around 100. Since his other stats are pretty great, and he’s a sort of pseudo-chariot unit, we imagine this would make the ogre lord much more effective in combat.

The bug was introduced in patch 4.1.0, released on November 21. The patch was intended to shake up settlement and siege battles, buff projectiles, and let you reset your characters’ skill points. The patch notes give no mention of force-feeding monster energy drink to Greasus’ gnoblars, so we are pretty certain this was not an intended change. Our best guess is that someone tried to up Goldtooth’s speed from 35 to 40, but added an extra zero by mistake.

It seems like there’s a hard cap on how fast units can actually move in Total War Warhammer 3 – something to do with the animations – as from the video above it doesn’t appear Greasus is actually moving at four times the speed of the next nippiest model. However, he is bloody quick. If you want to flank some units or chase down some irritating missile cavalry, Greasus is now your guy (at least till the bug is fixed).

We're pretty sure that even after the ogre gets a speeding ticket, there'll be a mod before long to make him quick once more.