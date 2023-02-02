Warhammer 40k Darktide Steam reviews sink as tech issues persist

Warhammer 40k Darktide Steam reviews continue to slide, after ongoing technical issues forced developer Fatshark to halt work on new content, and focus entirely on fixes. At press time, just 30% of recent Steam reviews for Darktide are positive, earning it a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating, while its all-time overall rating is ‘Mixed’.

Darktide owners have been complaining online about the game’s issues with playability, progression, and content variety for weeks, with increasing ire.

Darktide creator Fatshark has acknowledged the feedback from players. In an open letter on January 24 it announced that the game would get no new PC content until the team had addressed player feedback, a project “including delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.”

Looking through the game’s largest dedicated fan subreddit, r/DarkTide, players are certainly not quiet about what they’re not enjoying in the game. There’s a lot of criticism for the game’s long-term progression system – at time of writing this sardonic meme has 609 upvotes:

u/Smogobogo highlights that players who have maxed out their characters at level thirty can still receive perk rewards granting bonus experience points, which are useless to them.

u/Cats_Cameras points to another issue: “It seems like every character draws from the same pool of gear, which apparently means no staves ever on Psyker. As a new player, it’s a bit of a bummer, as I click past tons of guns and melee.” A meme about the impossibility of getting the best Darktide weapons for your class has 528 upvotes at the time of writing:

As for glitches, u/stupidestgmr15 shared this image of an out of bounds-error, with other players chiming up that they’d seen the same thing.

Some subreddit members welcomed the news of its downgraded review rating with sarcastic glee. Subreddit member u/Vixen_blade highlighted the downgrade on Wednesday in a post titled “We’re going to hit 29% rating on Steam soon! WOOO!”. A description attached to a screenshot of the Steam page notes that a fall of 10% more would make the reviews ‘Overwhelmingly negative.’

While, as always with Reddit, it’s hard to tell the authentic complaints from the sarcastic, it’s clear some users think the negative rating is well deserved.

u/computer_d says “We should cheer for this. They ripped off every single person who purchased the game”. u/Ninja-Sneaky adds “It is a strong message against how they made priorities in this game which could have been something incredible”.