Best Warhammer 40k Darktide weapons according to beta data

Ahead of the game’s release later this month, developer Fatshark has revealed preliminary stats on the best Warhammer 40k Darktide weapons, based on player data from the game’s three-day Closed Beta test in October.

As detailed in our comprehensive game guide (covering the Warhammer 40k Darktide release date, classes, trailers, and more), Darktide contains an impressive armoury of 40k weaponry and equipment usable by its four player classes.

But, according to Fatshark’s player data from the October 14-16 Closed Beta, the best Darktide weapons so far (by total player kills) are:

Brunt Special Mk1 Club

Kantrael MG Ia Infantry

Catachan Mk I Devil’s Claw Sword

The results are perhaps unsurprising, given that these are the entry-level weapon choices for the Ogryn Skullbreaker, Veteran Sharpshooter, and Psyker Psykinetic classes respectively.

However, it’s notable that the Ogryn’s massive club weapon out-killed the Veteran’s trusty lasgun, despite Fatshark data showing that the Veteran was the most played class during the Closed Beta test. Clearly, the squad’s destructive meat-shield member is going to be doing at least as much fragging as his Imperial Guard comrade.

Fatshark’s data also show only 4% of players completed the beta’s missions at their highest difficulty setting, while the overall mission success rate was 67% – and, coincidentally, the number of players that got knocked down and savaged by the chaos hound was also 67%.

Of the small set of missions available to play during the beta, the most popular was Magistrati Oubliette TM8-707, which accounted for 29% of the total missions played.

To get a deeper background on Games Workshop’s sci-fi hellscape in time for Darktide’s November 30 release, check out our guides to the Warhammer 40k factions, Warhammer 40k codex rulebooks, and how to play Warhammer 40k.