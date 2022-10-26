Warhammer 40k Mechanicus is free on Epic Games from Thursday

Acclaimed Games Workshop-licensed XCOM-alike Warhammer 40k Mechanicus will be available to download free from Epic Games for a full week, starting on Thursday, October 27. A popular turn-based tactics game, Kasedo Games’ Mechanicus has a very respectable 78% Metacritic review score, and normally costs $29.99 / £22.99 on both Epic and Steam – so we’d say it’s very much worth scooping for free via Epic before the offer ends on Thursday, November 3.

It comes after Epic Games offered the digital version of smash hit dungeon crawler board game Gloomhaven free earlier this month.

One of the best Warhammer 40k games available on PC and consoles, Mechanicus (predictably) follows the adventures of a band of Adeptus Mechanicus tech-priests as they go ferreting around underground vaults on an alien planet, searching for lost, arcane technologies.

Unfortunately for them, the legions of Necrons sleeping under the planet’s surface don’t take kindly to grave-robbing, and their ensuing battles form the game’s campaign of grid-based, tactical combat.

It’s joined in Epic’s free games this week by Saturnalia, a survival horror adventure from Italian studio Santa Ragione that’s being released for the first time as part of the October 27 offer.

Warhammer 40k Mechanicus and its special Omnissiah Edition were first released for PC in November 2018, and the game got its first and only expansion pack, Heretek, in July 2019. The $9.99 / £6.99 DLC focuses on the forbidden technologies of the Dark Mechanicum, adding new units, skills, weapons, and missions.