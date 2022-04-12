Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes has an armoured land train

In its latest new model reveal for the upcoming Warhammer 40k: Necromunda Ash Wastes box set, Games Workshop has shown off the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler, a heavily armoured truck miniature which can be turned into a huge, deadly land train by adding “up to four trailers bristling with heavy weaponry, extra armour, and other defensive boondoggles to your gang’s own specifications”.

Unveiled in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Monday, the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler will reportedly feature heavily in Necromunda: Ash Wastes campaigns, with gangs hiring the truck-trains for lucrative missions, and fending off rivals’ raids en route. GW also says that “as the campaign proceeds, you can trick your Ridgehauler further with things like nitro burners, all-wheel steering, crash cages, and lots and lots of guns”. Tasty stuff, if you’re an old Necromunda hand or a fan of GW’s other narrative game modes, such as Warhammer 40k‘s Crusade, or Age of Sigmar‘s Path to Glory.

Unusually, GW’s Monday article doesn’t explicitly confirm the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler (and all its trailers, weapons, and add-ons) will be included in the Necromunda: Ash Wastes box set – but it strongly implies it will be. There’s still no release date or window for the box set, however, so that’s just one of lots of details we’re still waiting to sniff out.

Monday’s article does, however, confirm that the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler will be very tough in-game, with high Toughness stats of 8 or 9 all around its hull. We also learn that any of Necromunda’s gangs can hire one, except the Ash Waste Nomads – “who prefer to rob them than ride them”.

GW also confirms it has lots more important info to share about the Ridgehauler “in the coming months”, hinting that introducing the land-train into the box set means “we’ve suddenly got the whole planet of Necromunda to play on”. Could we see some kind of campaign map and travel system? Wargamer will keep you informed as we learn more.

It all comes a little over two weeks after GW revealed the first of Necromunda: Ash Wastes’ new models, the Ash Waste Nomad – along with some handsome concept art.

