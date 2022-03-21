Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes – first model revealed

Games Workshop, maker of Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, has for the first time unveiled one of the brand new models to be included in the forthcoming Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes box set. There’s not yet any release date or pricing for the box set, though.

Shown off in a Warhammer Community article on Monday, the Ash Waste Nomad is the first confirmed new model for Necromunda: Ash Wastes – an upcoming box set for the classic, campaign-driven, gang-battling 40k spinoff Necromunda, which was itself announced during the 2022 Las Vegas Open tournament in January.

GW says the Ash Waste Nomads (whose aesthetic contains unmistakeable influences from Star Wars‘ Tusken Raiders and Dune‘s Fremen) are a “brand new faction” for Necromunda, who have “managed against all the odds to survive the planet’s brutal conditions” over many generations, and “don’t take well to hivers and outsiders stepping onto their turf – much less rummaging through the dunes for forgotten treasures”. It’s not yet clear how many of these fellas you’ll get in the Ash Wastes box, of course – but this first one is certainly striking.

Our only clue to the Nomads’ in-game abilities comes is a description, in Monday’s article, of their “deadly long rifles”, with which they reportedly take pride in “picking off outsiders, knocking targets from rocky outcrops, or beaning juves as they scoot around in promethium-guzzling vehicles”.

Starting to see our ‘Tusken Raiders’ point yet?

We reckon Necromunda: Ash Wastes is a fairly long way off releasing for now (think multiple months) – but keep an eye on Wargamer for all the latest on this revival of GW’s classic gang warfare battler. In the meantime, why not check out the animated trailer for the box set again:

