Six new Warhammer 40k Eldar kits go to pre-order this weekend

Six new Warhammer 40k Eldar kits will go live for pre-order this Saturday, March 26 – including the new Avatar of Khaine, Shining Spears Aspect Warriors, and the new Aeldari Combat Patrol box, Games Workshop has announced. The boxes all hit shelves on April 2 – but, as usual, there’s no confirmed prices yet.

Revealed in GW’s weekly pre-orders roundup via Warhammer Community on Sunday, the bumper drop of new Warhammer 40k Eldar kit pre-orders also includes standalone boxed kits for the updated, plastic Autarch and Aeldari Rangers, and brand new Shroud Runners jetbikes (previously only available as part of the Eldritch Omens box set released in February).

Besides these, we’re also getting the ‘Tempest of War’ card pack – a shiny new evolution of the old ‘Maelstrom of War’ random objective generation system which has been retooled and restructured for 9th edition games – GW says it’s got “cards for deployment, primary objectives, secondary objectives, and special mission rules” and there are a “thousands of combinations available”.

The Aeldari Combat Patrol army starter set – which includes a Farseer, a Wraithlord, six Windrider jetbikes, and a squad of ten Guardians as troops – come hot on the heels of the Grey Knights and Thousand Sons Combat Patrols, which went live for pre-order on Saturday, March 19. It’ll likely join its fellows at a price point of $150/£90.

Sunday’s article also revealed, via the Warhammer Live streaming schedule for the week, that there’s going to be a Warhammer Preview stream this week, as part of GW’s coverage from 2022’s Adepticon convention in Chicago, USA. It’s planned to go live at 7pm PT / 9pm CDT / 10pm ET on Wednesday (or at 2am GMT on Thursday, for UK readers).

No whispers yet on what to expect, but rest assured Wargamer will keep you informed on all the developments.

Tempted by these new Aeldari models, but not sure where to start? Check out our Warhammer 40k Eldar guide – and be mindful of their dark cousins the Drukhari, too.