Necromunda adds grisly, grimdark new Corpse Harvester models

Warhammer 40k Necromunda fans with a morbid streak will soon be able to add a Corpse Harvesting Party to their gangs, according to a preview article on Warhammer Community from November 21. This six-model set will be produced by Forgeworld, Games Workshop’s arm for specialist games and resin-cast miniatures. The Corpse Harvesting Party continues a cycle of Guild allies that can join almost any warband in the game.

The Corpse Guild supplies food for the hives of Necromunda by finding raw ‘resources’ and processing them into corpse starch, and the Corpse Harvesting Party represents a delegation from the guild which can accompany your gang into battle in search of fresh meat. We first saw a preview of the Guild on Warhammer Community back in 2018, but this latest reveal shows its members off in full fleshy, three-dimensional glory.

The models show off the huge gulf between haves and have-nots in Necromunda. The group is led by a Pale Consort, a noblewoman dressed in a fur coat, veil, and baroque headpiece, accompanied by her factotum, the Bone Scrivener. They’re guarded by two hulking Corpse Grinders, dressed in bloody work overalls and toting huge meat-cutting saws.

Rules for the Corpse Harvesting Party and other guild allies appeared in the Book of Peril, way back in 2019. Forgeworld has slowly released models for the Guild Allies, with the Water Guild and Slave Guild already available. While there’s no release date on the horizon yet, Warhammer Community promises the Harvesting Party will be up for pre-order “soon”.

Allying with a guild allows you to field their delegation on the tabletop, but they have their own interests. Monday’s Warhammer Community post explains the downside of allying with the Corpse Guild: “Post-battle, any fighter who suffered a Critical Injury might suddenly, inexplicably, stop moving. The Scrivener will pass any indigestible valuables on to you, but no-one’s going to see that ganger again – except in a particularly juicy pie.”

The article doesn’t state the material for the models, but as a niche release from Forge World, we can expect them to be cast resin. Assuming the Corpse Guild is priced in line with Forge World’s two existing guild packs, the Mercator Nautica Syphoning Delegation and Mercator Sanguis Slaver Entourage, a retail price of around £50 / $75 USD seems likely.

