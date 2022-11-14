Warhammer 40k Necromunda gets another industrial battle truck

Games Workshop has revealed another chunky new vehicle model addon for Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes - the Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler

Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler - Games Workshop images showing the new Ironcrawler model and the Necromunda insignia
Warhammer 40k: Necromunda is getting another big, ugly, armoured vehicle for your bloodthirsty gangers to ride around in – the tank-tracked Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler.

Revealed by GW via an article on its Warhammer Community website on Monday, the Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler is a “combination of plastic and resin”, and “will be available to pre-order soon from Forge World”, according to GW.

It’s one of a handful of new kits and expansions released for Warhammer 40k’s narrative-heavy sci fi gang warfare spin-off system Necromunda since GW relaunched the game with May 2022’s Necromunda Ash Wastes boxset.

Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler - Games Workshop image showing the side of the Ironcrawler model and various close up details

While we only get scant details on the exact Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler rules, GW does confirm it’ll be “even tougher on the sides” than the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler, and gets an extra Hull Point, as well as a transport cage “from which your gang can take advantage of numerous fire points” to shoot from within its armoured hull.

That’s presumably on top of the two pintle-mounted Heavy Stubbers we can see on the hull.

It also reportedly has the same customisation slots as the Cargo-8, with “four upgrade slots on the body, four on the drive, and four on the engines”, GW says in its Monday preview.

Warhammer 40k Necromunda Ash Wastes Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler - Games Workshop image showing the full Ironcrawler model painted

For more Warhammer 40k loveliness, you can check the latest Warhammer 40k codex rulebook releases – or get back to basics in our guide to all the Warhammer 40k factions.

