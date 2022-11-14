Warhammer 40k Necromunda gets another industrial battle truck

Warhammer 40k: Necromunda is getting another big, ugly, armoured vehicle for your bloodthirsty gangers to ride around in – the tank-tracked Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler.

Revealed by GW via an article on its Warhammer Community website on Monday, the Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler is a “combination of plastic and resin”, and “will be available to pre-order soon from Forge World”, according to GW.

It’s one of a handful of new kits and expansions released for Warhammer 40k’s narrative-heavy sci fi gang warfare spin-off system Necromunda since GW relaunched the game with May 2022’s Necromunda Ash Wastes boxset.

While we only get scant details on the exact Chronos Pattern Ironcrawler rules, GW does confirm it’ll be “even tougher on the sides” than the Cargo-8 Ridgehauler, and gets an extra Hull Point, as well as a transport cage “from which your gang can take advantage of numerous fire points” to shoot from within its armoured hull.

That’s presumably on top of the two pintle-mounted Heavy Stubbers we can see on the hull.

It also reportedly has the same customisation slots as the Cargo-8, with “four upgrade slots on the body, four on the drive, and four on the engines”, GW says in its Monday preview.

