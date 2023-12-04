Warhammer 40k Necromunda reveals Squat with massive laser

Games Workshop has revealed a new Warhammer 40k Necromunda model, a Squat Champion with Mining Laser. Part of the Ironhead Squat Prospectors gang (shocker, we know), this Necromunda mini is a new champion for the faction. Announced on December 4, 2023 it will be available to preorder from Forge World soon .

This Warhammer Necromunda mini is armed with an impressively devastating weapon, a Strength 9 mining laser. The Warhammer Community post announcing the model says the champion can “jab his big old laser” into opposing gangers, which suggests a close combat weapon, but the Squat also has a circular saw sticking out his back which we’re told “works nicely in hand-to-hand combat”.

Going by the equipment list, therefore, we expect the mining laser to be an unwieldy heavy weapon with 18″-24’’ range. The post also suggests the champion has photo goggles or some equivalent – and there wouldn’t be much point in that if the fighter had no way to attack at long range.

This Ironhead Squat Prospectors model lacks the big yellow mining helmets and visors of much of their gang. Apparently Necromunda gangers follow the Marvel logic, which dictates that the more famous characters must have their faces visible whenever possible.

While we presume this model won’t get Warhammer 40k rules, like all of the gang’s models, fans of the Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann may want to scavenge it for kitbashing. If you’re repulsed by resin it won’t be for you, however, since this is a Forge World resin kit rather than plastic.

Recently, Games Workshop has gifted us with a plethora of Warhammer reveals. The latest was a bunch of whimsical but horrible models for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar army, the Flesheater Courts. However, we can now expect a slowdown as the Christmas season nears.

One more treat was announced for Necromunda players yesterday, however. Necromunda: Apocrypha is a book that collates a bunch of extra rules both old and out-of-print, and new. It puts them all together in a 128-page Warhammer book that’ll be available to preorder from December 16.

For more 40k content, check out all the Warhammer 40k factions. You might also enjoy our handy guide to the life and times of the Warhammer 40k Primarchs.