Exclusive first look at Warhammer 40k RPG’s new Xenos book

We’ve got pretty artwork to show you for the Warhammer 40k RPG Wrath and Glory’s upcoming bestiary book, which is all about the nefarious forces of Xenos and how to combat them.

Threat Assessment: Xenos is expected to release some time this year. On the freshly unveiled front cover we see Orks, Kroot, and Dark Eldar getting cut down by the heroes, and this 192 page book will give detail on six Warhammer 40k factions in total, including the three above and also T’au, Necrons, Genestealer Cults, and every flavour of Eldar.

This book, the first bestiary for Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory, won’t just give you a load of new foes to fight. It’ll also provide advice and new rules for creating battlefields, including hazard tables. Cubicle 7 also promises lots of new abilities and wargear to explore.

As Cubicle 7 announced in its September GenCon update, Threat Assessment: Xenos is planned to be part of a series, with the Xenos bestiary followed by one for the Warhammer Chaos factions.

There’ll then be a separate book with stats and information about the Imperium of Man’s forces – who you might be fighting if you happen to be playing as an Aeldari, say, using the upcoming Wrath and Glory sourcebook Aeldari: Inheritance of Embers.

Enjoy having fun in the world of 40k? Check out the best Warhammer 40k games for more inspiration. And if you need a brand new system, here are the best Tabletop RPGs.