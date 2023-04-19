In Warhammer 40k 10th edition, Primaris can ride with Firstborn

Warhammer 40k 10th edition transport rules will finally allow Primaris and Firstborn Space Marines to ride in the same vehicle, according to a preview by Games Workshop. A Warhammer Community article on Wednesday revealed that the Adeptus Astartes has finally learnt how to share, as well as lots more info about transport vehicles in the next edition of 40k.

The article explains that for the most part, “Space Marine transports no longer care whether a Primaris unit is riding in the back or not” in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, adding that “the Rhino, Razorback, and Impulsor are still specialised for certain squad types, and many larger models like Terminators and Gravis-armoured Space Marines still have their own restrictions”.

This means your Space Wolves Assault Intercessors can hop into a Stormwolf gunship, and your Blood Angels Sanguinary Guard can ride around in a Repulsor heavy transport.

Other, major overhauls are coming in 10th edition that affect how transports work. All units will be able to disembark from a vehicle after it moves, provided it didn’t Advance or Fall Back, and still shoot, though they can’t then Charge.

The Space Marine Impulsor and Astra Militarum Taurox have ‘Rapid Deployment’ abilities that allow troops to disembark after the vehicle advances, while the Land Raider’s assault ramp ability allows disembarking troops to charge on the same turn.

The article lists beneficial abilities for several Warhammer 40k faction transports. The Astra Militarum Chimera is a ‘Mobile Command Vehicle’, allowing embarked Officers to issue orders from inside. The Eldar Falcon Gravtank provides ‘Fire Support’ – once the Falcon has shot at a target unit, any unit that disembarked from the Falcon in the same turn can re-roll wound rolls when attacking that unit.

The ability for troops to shoot from the back of transports “has now been consolidated into a universal Firing Deck X rule”, according to the article. This allows the transport itself to make shooting attacks with the weapons that X embarked models are equipped with.

The article then points out how this synergises with abilities that provide a buff to the transport itself, giving the example of an Ork Mek, whose Mekaniak ability grants a Vehicle +1 to hit, which will stack nicely with the Firing Deck 22 ability on a Battlewagon.

Your first opportunity to play Warhammer 40k 10th edition will be at Warhammer Fest from April 29 to May 1st