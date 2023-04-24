Winged Tyranid Prime soars into Warhammer 40k 10th edition

Tyranids players can look forward to a nasty new warbrute in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, the newly unveiled Winged Tyranid Prime. Games Workshop revealed the gribbly beast on Monday via a Warhammer Community article.

The Winged Tyranid Prime first appeared in the CGI preview trailer for Warhammer 40k 10th edition, where it ripped a Space Marine terminator limb from limb with its spicy claws.

It’s reasonable to assume that the Winged Prime will appear as a monopose model in the 10th edition launch box set, and possibly in the next round of Warhammer 40k starter sets, since that’s what happened to the new Necron Skorpekh Destroyers from the 9th edition launch trailer.

Though the Warhammer Community article doesn’t mention any rules, it does say the Winged Prime “can drop down into the midst of the foe, slicing and ripping apart anything that gets too close”. Sounds to us like it will be able to deploy by deep strike into the middle of the battlefield.

In the lore, Tyranid Primes are synaptic nodes that enable the hive mind to direct its forces on the ground, and the Warcom article says the Winged Tyranid Prime will have the “synaptic might of an alpha war-beast” – presumably that will have some impact in the rules, but again, no news from GW on that point yet. Models for Tyranid Primes without wings already exist in Warhammer 40k, though they’re just a cosmetic upgrade to the regular Tyranid Warrior kit.