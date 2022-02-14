Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar get new event-exclusive models

Games Workshop has announced two exclusive miniatures that will be available at upcoming Warhammer events in 2022 – one for Warhammer 40k, and one for Age of Sigmar. The models were revealed in a Warhammer Community post on Monday, which confirms AdeptiCon in Illinois will be one of the earliest opportunities to purchase these miniatures.

Warhammer 40k fans visiting upcoming events will be able to scoop up the Space Marines Primaris Company Champion – a rather badass-looking swordsman model which GW confirms doesn’t have mainline Warhammer 40k rules, but will come with a Warhammer 40k Legends datasheet.

The exclusive miniature for Age of Sigmar is Swampchalla Shaman Mugruk Da Watcha. True to the ways of Mork, Mugruk reportedly has cunning ways to support the Kruleboyz Orruks against their enemies: he’s able to create elixirs to lace weapons with venom (but his seeing-eye rock is apparently “nothing more than a neat hat”). Mugruk is also equipped with a bogbark staff and a ‘backup stabba’ to use on the battlefield.

Here’s what the two promotional miniatures look like in all their limited edition glory:

Need some advice on making your minis pop? Check out this guide on how to paint Warhammer models. Additionally, Age of Sigmar fans still have time to apply to work for Games Workshop as a Narrative Writer.