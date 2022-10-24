The Warhammer 40k Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank is real

Warhammer 40k‘s Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Battle Tank – the new, medium-sized Imperial Guard tank spoken of only in hushed whispers and rumours for many months – has been officially unveiled by Games Workshop, with detailed shots of the new model and a snazzy reveal trailer (watch it below).

Shown off in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Monday, the Rogal Dorn enters the Astra Militarum line-up between the workhorse Leman Russ Battle Tank and the vast Lord Of War unit that is the Baneblade.

GW says the Rogal has heavier armour than the faithful ol’ Russ – but is still speedy enough to keep up with it. Since the Leman Russ now boasts a best-in-class 2+ armour save, we’ll be interested to see how this improved armour plays out in-game.

There’s no word on pricing or specific release date yet – but, according to GW’s Monday preview, the Rogal Dorn is coming out “before long” – and there’s one more big Astra Militarum reveal coming next week. Based on previous experience, this is likely to drop on Monday, October 31 – happy Halloween, Guardsmen…

There are two options for your main gun: a Twin Battle Cannon (i.e. the main armament of the standard Leman Russ, only two of ’em) or an Oppressor Cannon, which GW says is “an anti-armour powerhouse, capable of knocking out almost anything up to a Chaos Knight in a single salvo”.

In the hull, we find a Castigator Gatling Cannon (a baby version of the anti-infantry chain guns found on Leman Russ Punishers) which can be swapped for a scaled-down Demolisher Cannon called the Pulveriser Cannon.

You get a pair of either Heavy Stubbers or Meltaguns in the hull, too – and either Heavy Bolters or Multi-Melta sponson guns (those are the gun ports on the sides), plus the option for a pintle-mounted Heavy Stubber. All in all, the amount of gun feels more like a Space Marine Repulsor than a Guard tank.

Naturally, GW’s Monday article also says there are “tons of detail parts”, including “tool stowage, track links, and other bits and bobs” – tanks gonna tank.

It comes after GW revealed the upcoming Astra Militarum army set, as well as details on their new Kasrkin models, and the return of the Imperial Guard Rough Riders unit.