The next Chaos Space Marines Codex ditches Noise Marines

Lucius the Eternal and Noise Marines squads won’t have rules in the next Chaos Space Marines Codex, according to Games Workshop. A Warhammer Community post from Tuesday explains that rules for these cacophonous agents of Slaanesh will instead be available in a free Index.

We don’t yet know when the Chaos Space Marines 40k Codex release date will be, but as the new book was revealed at Adepticon in March it can’t be too far away. When GW announced that book it promised eight new 40k Detachments “that capture the fighting styles of classic Traitor Legions, as well as other renegade forces like piratical raiders and devotees of Vashtorr the Arkifane”.

According to Tuesday’s WarCom post, “any Chaos Space Marine warband can still recruit Noise Marines of their own” and “you can field them alongside all the new Detachments”. The Index will also offer ways to field “a true Emperor’s Children army”.

This will require you to take Lucius the Eternal as the army’s Warlord, but otherwise gives you free access to all the main CSM “units and Detachments”, provided you allocate the Slaanesh keyword to any units that get a choice about which part of the pantheon of 40k Chaos gods they’re pledged to.

Our first assumption about this change is that the Emperor’s Children are getting a Codex of their own, along with new models and a massive daemon primarch Fulgrim figure. It would make sense, since – after the Thousand Sons, Death Guard, and World Eaters – they’re now the only Chaos Space Marine Legion that is pledged to a single god but doesn’t have a unique model range.

Wargamer thinks standalone Emperor’s Children are likely for this edition, since the other three god-pledged legions were released in seventh, eighth, and ninth edition 40k respectively. However, the Warhammer Community team states in its article that it doesn’t have any information on the matter yet.

If you can't wait to try out some legion-specific Chaos Space Marine rules, check out this fan-made Index supplement.