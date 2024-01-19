Warhammer 40k Codex release dates

Games Workshop has revealed the initial road map for Warhammer 40k codex army books for 10th edition Warhammer 40k. Here’s what the firm has revealed so far.

Codexes are the traditional home for the rules for each Warhammer 40k faction, though Warhammer 40k 10th edition launched with a full set of free ‘Index’ rules for each army. As Codexes are released they supercede the Index, updating rules and points, and adding new Warhammer 40k detachments that give you alternative ways to build your army that will reward you with new abilities, enhancements, and 40k Stratagems.

Codex Dark Angels, Codex Orks, Codex Adeptus Custodes, and Codex T’au Empire will all release during Spring 2024.

Codex Space Marines and Codex Tyranids released in Fall 2023, with Codex Tyranids coming first. Codex Necrons and Codex Adeptus Mechanicus followed during Winter 2023.

Codex Release date Tyranids September 9 2023 Space Marines October 7 2023 Necrons December 9 2023 Adeptus Mechanicus December 9 2023 Dark Angels Spring 2024 Orks Spring 2024 Adeptus Custodes Spring 2024 T’au Empire Spring 2024

How to use Warhammer 40k Codex codes

You’ll find a unique Warhammer 40k Codex code in the back of each printed Codex. You can register this code on your MyWarhammer account, which will in turn unlock all the datasheets and Detachments from the Codex in the Warhammer 40k app.

You can then use that data in the Battle Forge army builder. You will be limited to just one army list at a time in the app, unless you also have a Warhammer+ subscription.