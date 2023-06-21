How to download the new Warhammer 40k app

Games Workshop launched a new Warhammer 40k app on Wednesday, loaded with the core rules and army building tools for the 10th edition of Warhammer 40k. The app is free to download, though GW notes in the Warhammer Community article announcing the app that some “elements will eventually become paid features”.

The app contains the core rules for Warhammer 40k 10th edition, the datasheets for Combat Patrol boxes, and the Indexes of army rules for each Warhammer 40k faction. Games Workshop adds that Imperial Armour rules will be added “shortly”.

The application is available from the Apple App store on iPhones and the Google Play store on Android devices. The out of date 9th edition app is still available, but Games Workshop has marked it as the “old” version in both app stores, to help you identify the correct app.

You can download the Warhammer 40k app directly from these links:

Click here to download the Warhammer 40,000 app for free on Apple iPhone.

Click here to download the Warhammer 40,000 app for free on Android.

The WarCom article adds that as new Warhammer 40k codexes are released, “You’ll be able to input a unique code printed in the book to unlock its content on the app, and instantly be able to access new detachment rules at a touch”.

Army builder tools in the app allow you to construct armies of 1,000, 2,000, or 3,000 points, and on our (very cursory) initial inspection the interface does seem superior to the previous 40k app; adding unit wargear is fiddly, but better than the previous app. You can add allied units, and lists can be exported as text.

Games Workshop notes in the WarCom article that “The Core Rules element and the Combat Patrol datasheets in the app will remain free, while other elements will eventually become paid features”. You need a Warhammer+ subscription to access the army building tools in the old 40k app, and it’s likely that will carry across to the 10th edition app.

Still getting to grips with Warhammer 40k 10th edition? Wargamer has guides to the new core 40k Stratagems, plus the weapon abilities and core abilities that you’re likely to see on datasheets – well worth bookmarking for quick reference during games.