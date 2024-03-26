GF9’s new terrain is straight out of Warhammer 40k Dawn of War

Gale Force Nine has revealed eight new kits for its Battlefield in a Box range of miniature wargames scenery, heavily inspired by the Space Marine and T’au Empire base buildings from Warhammer 40k Dawn of War. The designs come from a partnership with German 3D sculpting studio War Scenery.

Prototypes of the new kits were exhibited at Adepticon from March 20-24, and finished products should be on sale in July to September this year. They aren’t official Warhammer 40k products, but the influence of the iconic Dawn of War RTS game series is extremely clear in their design.

Of the four ‘Chapter Terrain’ pieces, the Arsenal, Machine Cult landing platform, and Stronghold, are pretty close matches for Space Marine buildings of the same name in Dawn of War. There’s also a bunker with a similar aesthetic.

Four ‘United Frontier’ buildings have a distinct T’au Empire aesthetic similar to the Warhammer 40k faction‘s presentation in Dawn of War, though the landing pad, bunker, shield generator, and listening post aren’t direct matches for any specific buildings.

The new kits would work well with the fan-made Dawn of War conversion for tabletop Warhammer 40k, which YouTuber Zorpazorp shows off in this video:

Gale Force Nine’s Battlefield in a Box range uses a variety of materials, and we don’t yet know how large or heavy these kits will be, nor what they will cost. They will come pre-painted and ready to use, great if you’re not a fan of painting miniatures. As well as these 28mm scale kits, the firm also revealed two more sets of products in the far smaller ‘epic’ scale.

The new Mundus Imperialis terrain range, produced in partnership with Thunderhead Studios, looks like perfect Legions Imperialis terrain. Prototypes of four gothic buildings have been shown so far – a civil defense bastion, two small hab buildings, and a tall municipal depot.

The firm is also adding four new kits to its Hextech terrain range for the Battletech miniature wargame. These are also in epic scale, but are designed to fit neatly onto the hex grids that Battletech uses.

This wasn’t the biggest wargaming news to come out of Adepticon this year – we reckon that’s the announcement of Age of Sigmar 4th edition. But as terrain fanatics, we had to cover it. For a rundown on another terrain kit that is also easy to use but for totally different reasons, check out our review of this Warhammer 40k terrain that goes together like Lego.