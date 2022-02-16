Games Workshop is hiring a new God Emperor of Warhammer 40k lore

Miniatures maker Games Workshop is looking to hire a new Head Writer for Warhammer 40k, its flagship sci-fi gaming franchise. In this job, says GW, you’d be “responsible for setting the vision and narrative for the future of Warhammer 40,000”, as well as ensuring a “consistent voice, tone, and content” across all 40k-related materials being created across the company. As usual for GW, there’s no salary or hours listed for the position – but it’s confirmed as full-time, and based at the company HQ in Nottingham, UK.

According to the details in a job ad published on GW’s official careers site this week, the person hired will be in ultimate charge of “creating and maintaining the internal Warhammer 40,000 IP guidebook”, the ultimate tome of facts from which folks both inside and outside GW have to work when creating licenced 40k books, videogames, or other content.

GW says it wants applicants with experience in senior creative writing jobs – such as “Head Writer, Showrunner, Managing Editor, or Content Manager” – who’re also tried and tested team managers, canny strategists, and – ideally – full to the brim with Warhammer 40k lore knowledge.

Beyond that, the GW job ad asks for prospective Head Writers who’re “tireless in your commitment to raising the quality of our writing, using your experience of managing writers and editors, and your love of the craft of writing to get the best results”.

Anyone interested has until 7pm EST / midnight GMT on Sunday, March 13, 2022 to apply for the job on the GW site.

As standard for such GW job postings, the Head Writer will purportedly get 25 days holiday a year (plus the UK’s eight national holidays); employer pension contributions matched up to 7.5%, a profit share bonus if GW does well, and a 25-50% staff discount on Warhammer products.

GW’s storytelling blood must be up at the moment, as news of this senior vacancy comes shortly after GW put out a call for a new Narrative Writer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar.

In other news, GW and videogame publisher Frontier have proudly revealed that Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis is playing a key character in upcoming Grey Knight Space Marines-focused XCOM-alike Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

