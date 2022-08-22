Warhammer 40k’s Votann gunners scream ‘Brotherhood of Steel’

The Leagues of Votann Squats - Warhammer 40k's upcoming brand new army - just had a heavy support unit revealed, with big Fallout vibes

Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn model front and back
Alex Evans

Updated:

Warhammer 40,000

Warhammer 40k‘s newest army, the Leagues of Votann, just got a consignment of Heavy Support troops, as publisher Games Workshop revealed the Brôkhyr Thunderkyn – chunky, exo-suited heavy gunners with more than a whiff of the Fallout universe’s Brotherhood of Steel about them (it’s mainly the chest roll-cage and the cloth skullcap, we suppose).

Revealed in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community website on Monday, we only get a couple of hints about the Brôkhyr Thunderkyn gameplay-wise. GW names two heavy weapons choices for the unit: the Bolt Cannon and the SP Conversion Beamer, and confirms that the Thunderkyn’s armour rigs are “not quite as scratch-resistant as the Einhyr Hearthguard‘s exo-armour” (naturally, we don’t know yet if that refers to base armour save, invulnerable save, or other rules).

The article also specifically names the Hearthkyn’s bug-eyed Splinter Cell-style faceplates as “omni-visors able to pick out the telltale signs of enemy units through dense terrain” – so chances are these chaps will have rules to ignore the penalty to hit for firing through dense terrain.

1/3
Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn face on, with a moustache, holding a big gunWarhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn model at an angle with their visor mask over their faceWarhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn model looking at an angle, with a mean expression
Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn face on, with a moustache, holding a big gunWarhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn model at an angle with their visor mask over their faceWarhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing a Thunderkyn model looking at an angle, with a mean expression

Sadly, we’re still not given any release dates or windows for either the Thunderkyn, the recently revealed Kâhl HQ unit, or any other Leagues of Votann miniatures.

Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community artwork showing a Thunderkyn in battle

However, GW does promise in Monday’s article that the “biggest reveal yet” for the Leagues of Votann is coming “at the end of the month” as part of its preview stream to coincide with the NOVA open tournament, scheduled for  8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, August 31 (that’s 1am UK time, Brits).

Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann Squats Brokhyr Thunderkyn look like Fallout Brotherhood of Steel - Warhammer Community photo showing the streaming schedule for the Warhammer preview Nova Open 2022

Naturally, Wargamer will have the latest news and analysis on everything revealed in the preview – so keep us bookmarked for the big day!

More Warhammer 40,000 stories
Alex Evans

Alex is a TTRPG story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. Lawful Good. He/Him.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. Prices correct at time of publication. View terms.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.