Warhammer 40k’s Votann gunners scream ‘Brotherhood of Steel’

Warhammer 40k‘s newest army, the Leagues of Votann, just got a consignment of Heavy Support troops, as publisher Games Workshop revealed the Brôkhyr Thunderkyn – chunky, exo-suited heavy gunners with more than a whiff of the Fallout universe’s Brotherhood of Steel about them (it’s mainly the chest roll-cage and the cloth skullcap, we suppose).

Revealed in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community website on Monday, we only get a couple of hints about the Brôkhyr Thunderkyn gameplay-wise. GW names two heavy weapons choices for the unit: the Bolt Cannon and the SP Conversion Beamer, and confirms that the Thunderkyn’s armour rigs are “not quite as scratch-resistant as the Einhyr Hearthguard‘s exo-armour” (naturally, we don’t know yet if that refers to base armour save, invulnerable save, or other rules).

The article also specifically names the Hearthkyn’s bug-eyed Splinter Cell-style faceplates as “omni-visors able to pick out the telltale signs of enemy units through dense terrain” – so chances are these chaps will have rules to ignore the penalty to hit for firing through dense terrain.

Sadly, we’re still not given any release dates or windows for either the Thunderkyn, the recently revealed Kâhl HQ unit, or any other Leagues of Votann miniatures.

However, GW does promise in Monday’s article that the “biggest reveal yet” for the Leagues of Votann is coming “at the end of the month” as part of its preview stream to coincide with the NOVA open tournament, scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday, August 31 (that’s 1am UK time, Brits).

Naturally, Wargamer will have the latest news and analysis on everything revealed in the preview – so keep us bookmarked for the big day!