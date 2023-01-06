Warhammer 40k loot boxes are landing – here’s what’s inside

Since Thursday, photos have been appearing on Reddit with photographs claiming to be the contents of the Warhammer 40k loot boxes – or ‘Supply Drops’, as Games Workshop calls them – that customers ordered during the winter break. So far, we’ve seen photos for the Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Underworlds bundles.

UK based Redditor u/wqwcnmamsd shared a photo on Thursday morning, stating it was the contents of the Warhammer 40k they’d received. It has a spread of items from a variety of Warhammer 40k factions:

Compared to the last 40k Supply Drop in 2020, which contained a Space Marines Bikes kit over two decades old, these are all fairly recent, and have a total RRP of $227 USD / £138. The supply drop cost $77 USD / £65. Though they won’t function as an army, they’re a diverse set of projects for any fans of painting miniatures.

Redditor u/mpfmb uploaded a photograph on Thursday of what they say is the Australian 40k supply drop. The products they show are slightly different, containing Fabius Bile, a squad of Chaos Space Marine Havocs, and the Warhammer 40k Kill Team Killzone Moroch terrain pack. This has a total RRP of $224 USD / $345 AUD / £128.50.

Redditor u/longshanksracey shared a photo of items they say they received in the Warhammer Underworlds supply drop: last season’s Warhammer Underworlds Nethermaze, and Rivals of Harrowdeep, worth a total of $175 USD / £112.50. The supply drop cost $65 USD / £55

GW sold supply drops for Warhammer 40k, Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer Underworlds, and they sold out in days. With Warhammer 40k 10th edition surely not far off, fans might be a little reticent to invest in a new army – a blind box of goodies is a fun way to scratch that model building itch without committing.