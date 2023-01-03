GW’s 2023 Warhammer loot boxes sold out in days

On January 1, Games Workshop listed a set of four ‘Supply Drops’ (aka, Warhammer loot boxes) with mystery contents, for webstore customers in the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Writing on the Warhammer Community website, the firm promised that each box would contain “twice as much Warhammer” as you’d normally expect for the asking price. Prices ranged from £55 / $65 to £80 / $95 – but if you were hoping to pick one up, you’re out of luck, as they’ve already sold out.

Games Workshop made four, themed ‘Supply Drop’ bundles available: Warhammer 40,000; Warhammer Age of Sigmar – Grand Alliance Order; Warhammer Age of Sigmar – Aelves; and Warhammer Underworlds. But as early as the morning of January 1, the Warhammer 40,000 box had already sold out. At time of writing, the other three boxes are marked as “Temporarily Out of Stock Online.” Unless the mail-order team at GW finds some more hidden in the back of a stockroom, that’s your lot for this year.

Games Workshop last offered Supply Drops in August 2020, with Warhammer 40k Imperium and Warhammer Underworlds boxes. Several YouTubers shared videos demonstrating what they’d received in the Imperium box. Here’s Mikey from Hellstorm Wargaming’s tongue-in-cheek take from back then:

The 2020 Imperium Supply Drop contents were:

Across its long life, Games-Workshop has varied its policies when it comes to offering product discounts. In the early 90s, store openings were accompanied by three-for-two offers and bundle deals that gave away free supplements with Warhammer 40k starter sets. Stores also ran clearance sales to get rid of old stock. However, it has been a long time since Games Workshop’s hobby stores offered any products at a discount, and this year’s mystery boxes were a direct order exclusive.

Supply Drops are a way for Games Workshop to clear overstocked models, so boxes are likely to contain figures from several Warhammer 40k factions, unlike the themed Warhammer 40k battleforces released before Christmas. They seem like a perfect product for anyone who cares more about painting miniatures than which miniatures they paint.