Games Workshop reveals Warhammer 40k Battleforces for 2022

Games Workshop has revealed its annual range of Warhammer 40k Battleforces for 2022, naming the eight lucky tabletop armies who’ll get their own Christmas gift box set this year. Read on to find out who gets a Battleforce – and what each box is set to contain.

The new 2022 40k Battleforces were announced by GW via a Warhammer Community article on Monday, but the firm neglected to mention when they’ll go on sale, or how much they’ll cost – so far we only know which Warhammer 40k factions get a box; their names; and the models included.

The 2021 range cost $210 / £130, but it’s very possible this year’s will be priced a little higher, given varied price rises on other GW lines since then, and ongoing production and supply problems.

There are two more boxes than GW released in 2021 (but they’re both specific Space Marine chapters) and not a single Warhammer 40k Xenos army gets its own Battleforce this year, compared to Orks and Necrons in 2021 (have all the Xenos been naughty or something?).

Worth noting for fantasy fans: GW also announced a range of eight Warhammer Age of Sigmar Battleforces for 2022.

The Warhammer 40k Battleforces for 2022 are:

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Imperial Fists Bastion Strike Force

Space Marines (Imperial Fists) – Bastion Strike Force

Yellowest of yellow Space Marines, the stalwart sons of Rogal Dorn (the primarch, not the Imperial Guard’s Rogal Dorn Battle Tank) get a total of 19 models in their Imperial Fists Bastion Strike Force box – namely:

  • Tor Garadon x 1
  • Heavy Intercessors x 15
  • Primaris Aggressors x 3

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Raven Guard ravenstrike

Space Marines (Raven Guard) – Ravenstrike Battleforce

Masters of stealth and infiltration, the Raven Guard Ravenstrike Battleforce offers 17 total models:

  • Kayvaan Shrike x 1
  • Librarian in Phobos Armour x 1
  • Invictor Tactical Warsuit x 2
  • Eliminators x 3
  • Primaris Reivers x 10

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Thousand Sons Court of the Crimson King

Thousand Sons – Court of the Crimson King

Led by the daemon primarch Magnus the Red himself, the Thousand Sons Court of the Crimson King Battleforce packs 24 total models – they are:

  • Magnus the Red x 1
  • Exalted Sorcerers x 3
  • Rubric Marines x 20

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Death Guard Council of the Death Lord

Death Guard – Council of the Death Lord

Also headed up by a massive daemon primarch – the Death Lord Mortarion – the Death Guard Council of the Death Lord Battleforce has 20 models total, including:

  • Mortarion x 1
  • Blightlord Terminators x 5
  • Plague Marines x 14

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Imperial Knights Chainbreaker Lance

Imperial Knights – Chainbreaker Lance

Getting a full, workable army of Imperial Knights in one box (with some level of saving baked in) is a rare opportunity – so we’ll keep a close eye on the pricing on the Imperial Knights Chainbreaker Lance Battleforce.

Not counting good old Sir Hektur’s on-foot mini, this box comes with five models total, namely:

  • Knight Preceptor Canis Rex x 1
  • Armiger Helverins x 2
  • Armiger Warglaives x 2

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Adeptus Mechanicus Elimination Maniple

Adeptus Mechanicus – Elimination Maniple

A fairly varied mix of Adeptus Mechanicus units that looks like a solid starter army out of the box, the Adeptus Mechanicus Elimination Maniple Battleforce comes with 20 models total, including:

  • Archmagos Dominus Belisarius Cawl x 1
  • Kataphron Destroyers / Breachers x 6
  • Kastelan Robots x 2
  • Cybernetica Datasmith x 1
  • Skitarii Vanguard x 10

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Adeptus Custodes Watchers of the Gate

Adeptus Custodes – Watchers of the Gate

Not only do the Adeptus Custodes have the distinction of being Sherlock Holmes’ 40k army (according to celeb fan of Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill at least) – they also get their own 2022 Battleforce – praise the Omnissiah!

The Adeptus Custodes Watchers of the Gate Battleforce has a total of 22 models:

  • Captain-General Trajann Valoris x 1
  • Vertus Praetors x 3
  • Allarus Custodians x 3
  • Custodian Guards x 15

Warhammer 40k battleforces 2022 - Games Workshop image showing the models in the Warhammer 40k Battleforce Sisters of Battle Sanctorum Guard

Adepta Sororitas – Sanctorum Guard

The blessed warriors of the Sisters of Battle featured on last year’s Battleforce line-up, and GW’s Monday preview shows they return in 2022 with the Adepta Sororitas Sanctorum Guard Battleforce. The box contains 22 models total, including:

  • Abbess Sanctorum Morvenn Vahl x 1
  • Paragon Warsuits x 6
  • Celestian Sacresants x 5
  • Battle Sisters x 10
