The most expensive Warhammer 40k model recreated from spoons

The Warlord Titan is the biggest, most expensive Warhammer 40k model sold by Forge World - so we can’t blame this creative fan’s budget approach

Warhammer 40k's most expensive model made from spoons - trashbashed Warlord Titan by Hamxerious, finished model

Redditor u/Hamxerious has spent the last month building a proxy for the most expensive Warhammer 40k model, the enormous Warlord Titan, from humble household junk. Hamxerious’ photo diary of the project on the r/PoorHammer board reveals the assorted gubbins that went into the beast, including a candy bottle, bottle caps, and plastic spoons for armour plates.

 

Warhammer Titans are enormous walking war machines maintained and worshipped by the Adeptus Mechanicus as mechanical gods of war. Games Workshop’s specialist manufacturing brand Forge World makes a huge Warlord Titan model, supplied in multiple kits, that costs over $1,800 / £1,100 for the body alone.

The actual Warlord Titan kit is nearly two feet tall, about the size of a human toddler; Hamxerious’ homage is a relatively diminutive nine inches. That’s still bigger than the range of Imperial Knight models.

The project started with the mech’s waist joint and torso, built from “a candy bottle and a crap tonne of gribblies”, which Hamxerious shared on PoorHammer on February 26. There’s some ingenuity in the build: Hamzerious notes that the “hips are made of bottle caps slightly hinged open and glued [in] place to simulate pivot of the legs”. Spoons and ear-bud casings armour the front of the legs.

Warhammer 40k's most expensive model made from spoons - trashbashed Warlord Titan by Hamxerious, finished model presenting guns

A Warlord Titan is more than a match for an entire army from any other Warhammer 40k faction, and so enormous that they’re effectively impossible to field on a home gaming table. Proud Titan owners bring their resin behemoths out to fight at “Titan Walk” events at Warhammer World and conventions. For many collectors, they represent the pinnacle of building and painting miniatures.

