Massive Warhammer 40k RPG bundle on sale for 85% off

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer 40k RPG bundle, containing all 20 rulebooks and expansions from the Warhammer 40k: Dark Heresy 1st edition line, for $49.99. The PDF package contains every rulebook ever published for this edition of the game, and would normally retail for $334.40.

Dark Heresy is a horror and investigation tabletop RPG that takes place in the Callixis sector of the Warhammer 40k galaxy. It uses a D100 RPG dice system, similar to horror RPG Call of Cthulhu, though with more focus on combat.

The player characters all serve a powerful Inquisitor, and are drawn from many backgrounds within the Imperium of Man, including Adeptus Mechanicus tech priests, former Astra Militarum soldiers, and 40k psykers bonded to the Adeptus Astra Telepathica.

You can pick up the bundle from DriveThruRPG via this link. The Dark Heresy RPG bundle contains:

Dark Heresy Core rulebook

Dark Heresy: Creatures Anathema – monster manual

Dark Heresy: Game Master’s Kit – GM screen, adventure, and extra rules

Dark Heresy: Inquisitor’s Handbook – expanded options for players and GMs

Dark Heresy: Disciples of the Dark Gods – sourcebook of Chaos threats

Dark Heresy: The Lathe Worlds – sourcebook focusing on the Adeptus Mechanicus

Dark Heresy: Blood of Martyrs – sourcebook focusing on Imperial faith and the Ecclesiarchy

Dark Heresy: Book of Judgment – sourcebook focusing on Imperial law and the Adeptus Arbites

Dark Heresy: Daemon Hunter – sourcebook focusing on the Ordo Malleus of the Inquisition, and the Space Marines of the Grey Knights

Dark Heresy: The Radical’s Handbook – sourcebook for players and GMs focused on radical inquisitors and their agents

Dark Heresy: Salvation Demands Sacrifice – extra careers for agents of radical inquisitors

Dark Heresy: Edge of Darkness – a quickstart adventure

Dark Heresy: Purge the Unclean – adventure anthology

Dark Heresy: Tattered Fates – part one of the Haarlock’s Legacy campaign

Dark Heresy: Damned Cities – part two of the Haarlock’s Legacy campaign

Dark Heresy: Dead Stars – part three of the Haarlock’s Legacy campaign

Dark Heresy: The Black Sepulchre – part one of the Apostasy Gambit campaign

Dark Heresy: Church of the Damned – part two of the Apostasy Gambit campaign

Dark Heresy: The Chaos Commandment – part three of the Apostasy Gambit campaign

Dark Heresy Ascension – sourcebook for high powered adventures

If you want to know a bit more about how Dark Heresy plays, check out this video by RPGGamer, which gives a breakdown of the rules:

Dark Heresy was originally published by now-defunct Games Workshop imprint Black Industries, before moving to Fantasy Flight Games. Though the line is not in print, Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books.

Cubicle 7 also publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th edition, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.

Playing as agents of the Inquisition obviously lends itself to mysteries and horror – there’s a reason the Inquisitor Eisenhorn omnibus has a place on our list of the best Warhammer 40k books. However, don’t assume that the grimdark 40k setting guarantees grimdark roleplaying – Wargamer had an absolute hoot playing tax auditors in Imperium Maledictum, which you can read about here.