Warhammer 40k Sister of Battle cosplay corrupted by Nurgle

This brilliant but disgusting costume is the work of Sadae, a veteran cosplayer who keeps corrupting the 40k Adepta Sororitas in her cosplays

Warhammer 40k Sister of Battle corrupted by Nurgle - cosplay by Sadae, photo by dcl.picture

Warhammer 40k

This Warhammer 40k Sister of Battle cosplay was dedicated to the plague God Nurgle by Sadae, who spent over six months forging the armour. Her cosplay career includes other franchises, but after discovering Warhammer 40k in 2015 she’s made several Warhammer 40k cosplays, including another, corrupted Sister.

Sadae, who asked to be known by her cosplay handle, worked on the project on and off between December 2021 and July 2022. She explains on Reddit that, like all her cosplays, the Sister of Nurgle is made with EVA foam, ranging from 2mm to 10mm thick. It also contains components produced on a PLA 3D printer, and unusually for one of her builds, “expan[ding] foam, hot glue (for the slime) and Polyshape Polymorph for the teeth”.

Warhammer 40k Sister of Battle corrupted by Nurgle - cosplay by Sadae, photo by dcl.picture, closeup of a woman with diseased-looking makeup

Sadae tells Wargamer that she made an Alpha Legion aligned Sister of Battle in 2021 “after I discovered the work of CerxiS on Instagram… it was my first step on [the path of] Chaos”. She cites artwork by MyDeads as the inspiration for her Sister of Nurgle, as well as her personal collection of Death Guard Chaos Space Marines – she enjoys painting miniatures as well as cosplay.

Sadae says that “I know Chaos Sisters don’t exist (except Miriael Sabathiel)”, but she likes to create her Chaos-corrupted daughters of The Emperor of Mankind because “why not try something new?” In response to a question on Reddit, Sadae says she would like to make a Sister of Khorne cosplay – we can’t wait to see it, or really anything she decides to make with one of the other Warhammer 40k factions.

Warhammer 40k Sister of Battle corrupted by Nurgle, suborned by Alpha legion, Loyalist, depicted in three cosplays by Sadae Cosplay

Sadae is based in France and has created cosplay since 2014. The title photograph and first photograph were taken by dcl.pictures and are used here with permission.

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

