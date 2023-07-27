3D print a grimdark donut shop for your Warhammer 40k games

This reinforced, post-apocalyptic donut shop would look right at home as Warhammer 40k terrain, or in games of Fallout Wasteland Warfare.

Warhammer 40k terrain - a heavily reinforced post-apocalyptic donut shop

Published:

Warhammer 40k

If you want a little whimsy in your Warhammer 40k terrain setup, check out this 3D-printable post-apocalyptic donut stall from Twisted Pancreas Games, crowdfunding now. The ‘Donut Defence’ Kickstarter project is live until 10.57pm UTC, August 16.

With a chunky style that blends the apocalypse with classic Americana, and components including “a Port-a-potty [and] Arcade Games”, this would make perfect scenery for the Fallout miniature wargame. But there’s something about the idea of the deadly serious Warhammer 40k factions fighting and dying for a donut shop that we can’t get enough of, and it certainly has the OTT engineering we associate with the Warhammer 40k universe.

1/14
Warhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a silo covered in chainsWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - concrete barricadesWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a tyre pile held together by chainsWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - piles of barrels, some of them ruinedWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - road barriersWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a concrete bus shelterWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a containerWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a destroyed containerWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - front view of a heavily reinforced donut shop. An ornamental donut says "Roadkill donuts"Warhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - side view of a heavily reinforced donut shopWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - several dumpsters, one on fireWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a large fuel cylinderWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a broken freeway ramp
Warhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a silo covered in chainsWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - concrete barricadesWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a tyre pile held together by chainsWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - piles of barrels, some of them ruinedWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - road barriersWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a concrete bus shelterWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a containerWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a destroyed containerWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - front view of a heavily reinforced donut shop. An ornamental donut says "Roadkill donuts"Warhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - side view of a heavily reinforced donut shopWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - several dumpsters, one on fireWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a large fuel cylinderWarhammer 40k terrain from the Donut Defence Kickstarter - a broken freeway ramp

According to the Kickstarter page, the “main files are already finished and test-printed with common printers” and will be supplied to backers “with or without supports for your convenience”. You will of course need a resin or FDM 3D printer to actually produce these models – or a willing friend who has one.

It costs $24 to back the campaign, and if you back before the end of July you’ll receive both an intact and a battle-damaged version of the buildings.

We have a handy guide about how to 3D print miniatures if you’re intrigued by the tech but aren’t sure you want to invest in a printer. If you like a little comedy in with your grimdark, check out this T’au Empire Kroot Auxiliary army made entirely from waste model sprues.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.