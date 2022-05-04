Warhammer Fest 2022 stream reveals new Chaos Space Marines

Warhammer 40k‘s Chaos Space Marines army is getting at least five new model kits “in the next few months”, and a full World Eaters army range and standalone codex is coming “later on”, Games Workshop has revealed. Both the short-term batch of new Chaos kits, and the further-distant World Eaters range, have trailer videos, which you can watch below.

Unveiled in GW’s first daily Warhammer Fest 2022 livestream on Wednesday, the upcoming releases include new versions of the Chaos Space Marine Possessed and Chaos Cultists, plus three horrifying, brand new kits: the ‘Accursed Cultist Mutants‘, ‘Accursed Cultist Torments‘, and a new cultist HQ unit named the Dark Commune.

This basket of new Chaos model kits addresses long standing fan requests for updated sculpts of the Possessed and Cultists units – but adds as yet unseen, detailed (and quite horrid) mutated variant units for a Chaos cultist force. The two flavours of Accursed Cultists appear to be entirely melee combat-focused units of (formerly) human cultists, now possessed by various chaos daemons, manifesting in various mutant limbs, tentacles, and wings. The Mutants look roughly human-sized still, whereas the Torments appear more swollen, lumbering, and dangerous in a fight.

Meanwhile, the Dark Commune – a five-model chaos cultist HQ unit to include in Chaos Space Marine armies, represents “the festering heart of any Chaos cult”, according to Warhammer Community’s companion article on Wednesday.

It’ll include three characters – the Cult Demagogue; the Mindwitch; and the Iconrach – along with a pair of fellows lugging massive swords, named Blessed Blades.

Neither GW’s Warhammer Fest livestream, nor the accompanying article on WarCom, gives a clear release date, release window, or hint of pricing for any of these new models.

That’s about all we know about them for now, but, with the new Chaos Space Marines codex artwork already revealed on Monday, we can likely expect news on their arrival relatively soon.

Eaters of worlds

Meanwhile, in confirmation of a long-circulating fan rumours, GW’s day one Warhammer 40k reveal stream of Warhammer Fest 2022 also announced that the World Eaters legion is absent from the upcoming Chaos Space Marines 9th edition codex – because they’re getting their own, separate codex, alongside brand new models, including an updated Khorne Berserkers kit.

While there’s no clear release schedule for any of the promised World Eaters content, GW’s preview video (watch it below) clarifies that some preliminary World Eaters rules will be released via White Dwarf magazine.

GW promises a spate of extra reveals for its various games over the remaining three days of Warhammer Fest 2022 – we’ll be keeping an eye on the biggest developments, starting with Warhammer Age of Sigmar on Thursday, May 5.

In the meantime, catch up on all things Heretic Astartes with our full guide to Warhammer 40k Chaos Space Marines -or meet the broader forces of the ruinous powers in our guide to Warhammer 40k Chaos armies. Alternatively, check out the prehistory of the traitor legions with our guide to the unquestioned best Horus Heresy book order.