Get the best Warhammer RPGs $300 cheaper in a new Humble Bundle

There’s a Humble Bundle on sale with loads of Warhammer RPG books going for less than 90% of their total price. For just $18 you can pick up 22 books and accessories for Cubicle 7’s licensed Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, and Warhammer Fantasy RPGs.

The three different games included in the bundle are Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4e, Warhammer Age of Sigmar Soulbound, and Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory. For each one, this bundle will nab you the Starter Sets, Core Rulebooks, DM screens, and a number of expansion modules and scenario books.

Which one of these tabletop RPGs you’ll be most interested in will largely depend on your favorite Warhammer setting – do you like squats or skaven? – but there are also plenty of key differences to how they play.

Age of Sigmar Soulbound offers epic fantasy, letting you roleplay high-powered heroes in the Age of Sigmar universe. Wrath & Glory is a more action-packed RPG than the more investigative fare the 40k setting tends to enjoy, and scales for any kind of party, from hive scum to space marine.

Meanwhile, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4e is the crunchiest of the three systems, but also the most grimdark – players often start out as little more than pitchfork-wielding peasants.

As always with this Humble Bundle there are smaller, cheaper versions of the deal with less content, for those looking to part with less cash (or less blessed with time to spend reading RPG books). You can grab 11 books (half as many) for $10, or just the Soulbound stuff for $1.

As usual, you’re able to pledge more money if you choose, and some of the money goes to charity. The default sends 5% of your purchase to Children’s Health Ireland, but Humble Bundle’s storefront lets you choose how much you want to be donated, up to a maximum of 70%.

The Warhammer RPGs Humble Bundle will run for the next 20 days, closing up on November 9.

