Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin map editor and more revealed

Publisher Frontier Developments revealed Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin map editor tools in a new trailer this Friday, along with a suite of other features. The upcoming RTS game, set in Games Workshop’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universe, will also include army painting tools, a diorama mode, photo mode, and a variety of single-player and multiplayer game modes.

The player map editor uses “the same powerful tools” used to construct the core Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin campaign levels. This starts with global settings, like the type of terrain, size of map, number of players, and asset pack used. Once editing the map you’ll be able to deform terrain, paint it with new effects, then add and manipulate in game objects and objectives.

These maps can then be published to the workshop for other players to find and use. Other features in this trailer look tailored for social sharing, too. The livery editor lets you adjust the colors of your army, just as if you were painting miniatures. A diorama mode lets you pose those figures in environments of your design, complete with props.

The trailer reiterates on game modes we already know about, like the cinematic campaign and roguelike Conquest mode, and those we might have predicted: casual and ranked cross-platform multiplayer, in 1v1 or 2v2 modes, with up to three bots in the seats.

Despite being a Warhammer fantasy game, Realms of Ruin’s gameplay has a lot in common with the Dawn of War and Company of Heroes series: players compete to grab objective points on the map to drain their opponents’ victory points. The original Dawn of War has had incredible longevity, in part thanks to a lively modding scene. Here’s hoping that the Realms of Ruin map editor provides a good foundation for fans to get creative.

Intrigued by Realms of Ruin and want to know more? Check out Wargamer’s Realms of Ruin preview, and keep watching our Realms of Ruin release date guide which – now we know the game is due on November 17 – we’re filling up with extra information about the game as we receive it.