Last year’s best Warhammer fantasy game gets new hero DLC

Massively underrated Warhammer fantasy game Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will receive DLC for two new heroes on March 20. The Gaunt Summoner of Tzeentch and Kurdoss Valentian of the Nighthaunt will be sold separately, and accompanied by a free update that includes maps, balance patches, and much-requested new combat stances.

In case you missed – or already forgot – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, it’s a real time strategy Warhammer fantasy game set in the Realm of Beasts, featuring the forces of the Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, Disciples of Tzeentch, and Nighthaunt.

DLC is already available for Stormcast and Kruleboyz heroes, so the new drops will balance the factions out again. The heroes will be sold separately for $4.99 (£3.99), or bundled together for $8.99 (£6.99).

Valentian is a ghostly monarch who floats around in a stone chair, accompanied by his spectral attendants. According to a press release, his presence can “silence enemy squads and disrupt the command of foes”, suggesting he’ll shut down activated abilities. He’s also a “heavy-hitting brawler” – his personal mace, the Sepulchral Sceptre, does look like it came from Sauron’s yard sale.

The Gaunt Summoner is a powerful daemon sorcerer that owes allegiance both to the Chaos god Tzeentch and to Archaon the Everchosen, mortal overlord of the forces of Chaos. According to the press release, it will “rain devastation from afar” and “unleash the fury of summoned daemons” – so, another ranged unit with summoning skills for the ranged faction with summoning skills. Solid.

Perhaps more interesting for enfranchised players is the free update. This comes with “new maps, further balancing and quality of life enhancements” and most significantly, “two new squad stances”.

These togglable stances will let you set units to ‘Engage’ and “automatically attack units within range, retreating to their position once the enemy has been dispatched”, or ‘Hold’ and sit still, ignoring enemies. This should reduce micro-management and make troops more reliable guards.

Wargamer enjoys Realms of Ruin so much that we named it one of our videogames of the year 2023, but our Realms of Ruin review was much more positive than most other outlets, and the general consensus from RTS game fans was lukewarm at best. If you’re baffled that we enjoy it so much, well, we have a whole separate article arguing why Realms of Ruin doesn’t deserve the hate – and acknowledging the reasons that it won’t be to everyone’s taste.