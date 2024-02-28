Last year’s best Warhammer fantasy game gets new hero DLC

Two legendary characters join the Tzeentch and Nighthaunt factions for Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin, along with free maps and features.

Artwork for DLC for the best Warhammer fantasy game of 2023, Realms of Ruin, showing a Gaunt Summoner - a wizardlike figure with blue robes, with its eyes spread around a pair of huge horns rising from the top of its head, holding a staff tipped with an eye and a manta-ray like structure
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin 

Massively underrated Warhammer fantasy game Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will receive DLC for two new heroes on March 20. The Gaunt Summoner of Tzeentch and Kurdoss Valentian of the Nighthaunt will be sold separately, and accompanied by a free update that includes maps, balance patches, and much-requested new combat stances.

In case you missed – or already forgot – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, it’s a real time strategy Warhammer fantasy game set in the Realm of Beasts, featuring the forces of the Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, Disciples of Tzeentch, and Nighthaunt.

DLC is already available for Stormcast and Kruleboyz heroes, so the new drops will balance the factions out again. The heroes will be sold separately for $4.99 (£3.99), or bundled together for $8.99 (£6.99).

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin DLC banner, showing on the left a ghostly figure hunched in a stone throne holding a mace, and on the right a monstrous sorcerer with large eye-covered horns growing from the top of its head

Valentian is a ghostly monarch who floats around in a stone chair, accompanied by his spectral attendants. According to a press release, his presence can “silence enemy squads and disrupt the command of foes”, suggesting he’ll shut down activated abilities. He’s also a “heavy-hitting brawler” – his personal mace, the Sepulchral Sceptre, does look like it came from Sauron’s yard sale.

The Gaunt Summoner is a powerful daemon sorcerer that owes allegiance both to the Chaos god Tzeentch and to Archaon the Everchosen, mortal overlord of the forces of Chaos. According to the press release, it will “rain devastation from afar” and “unleash the fury of summoned daemons” – so, another ranged unit with summoning skills for the ranged faction with summoning skills. Solid.

YouTube Thumbnail

Perhaps more interesting for enfranchised players is the free update. This comes with “new maps, further balancing and quality of life enhancements” and most significantly, “two new squad stances”.

These togglable stances will let you set units to ‘Engage’ and “automatically attack units within range, retreating to their position once the enemy has been dispatched”, or ‘Hold’ and sit still, ignoring enemies. This should reduce micro-management and make troops more reliable guards.

Wargamer enjoys Realms of Ruin so much that we named it one of our videogames of the year 2023, but our Realms of Ruin review was much more positive than most other outlets, and the general consensus from RTS game fans was lukewarm at best. If you’re baffled that we enjoy it so much, well, we have a whole separate article arguing why Realms of Ruin doesn’t deserve the hate – and acknowledging the reasons that it won’t be to everyone’s taste.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)