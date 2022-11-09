Age of Sigmar: First look at GW’s new Cities of Sigmar bits

Games Workshop has shown off spiffy 3D renderings of its upcoming custom model upgrades for Warhammer Age of Sigmar's Cities of Sigmar faction

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar custom components - Games Workshop image showing 3d models of the new Cities of Sigmar shield components
Alex Evans

Published:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Games Workshop has dropped a fresh preview of the Cities of Sigmar upgrade components in development for Warhammer Age of Sigmar – showcasing 3D renders of ornate shields, decorative armour pieces, and handsome shoulder pauldrons bearing the God-King’s name (in elegant calligraphic font, naturally).

Revealed in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Wednesday, these components are intended to “show the mindset and culture of the Cities of Sigmar”, according to WarCom’s quotes from Warhammer Studio senior designer Seb Perbet.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar custom components - Games Workshop image showing 3d models of the new Cities of Sigmar armour piece components

It’s the second time GW has previewed the new Cities of Sigmar releases since it first announced the faction was being overhauled at its Warhammer Fest event in May 2022 – a project it described as “one of the biggest undertakings to hit the Mortal Realms since the launch of Warhammer Age of Sigmar”.

It comes after a similar batch of snazzy-looking 3D models for the Cities of Sigmar weapons, published via WarCom in September. There’s still no hint of a release date for any of the new Cities of Sigmar material, though GW says “we’ll be seeing more and more of them in future”.

These latest pieces, GW says, are intended to show the Cities of Sigmar are “a little more down to earth” than most other Age of Sigmar armies – but, according to Perbet, “proud and wealthy too” – and bearing combat damage from the “storms and battles” they’ve survived.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar custom components - Games Workshop image showing 3d models of the new Cities of Sigmar shoulder pauldron components

“Whether it’s a breastplate, a shield, or even a bag or bottle, we want to show a certain fashion and level of craftsmanship rooted in their culture,” they tell WarCom.

“The materials shown – such as wood, metal, cloth, and leather – are all chosen and rendered to make the Cities feel relatable compared to the other factions of the Mortal Realms.”

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar custom components - Games Workshop image showing an artwork of Nurgle warriors battling a Dawnbringer Crusade

In Age of Sigmar lore, the Cities of Sigmar are the (mostly human-led) conglomerations of mortal beings all over the Mortal Realms, who remain loyal to the God-King, raising settlements in his name and launching Dawnbringer Crusades to retake territory from the forces of Chaos, Death, and Destruction.

If you’re keen to get into Warhammer Age of Sigmar, check out the new range of Age of Sigmar Battleforce box sets unveiled by GW this week.

More from Wargamer
Alex Evans

Alex is a tabletop RPG story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.