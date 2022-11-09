Age of Sigmar: First look at GW’s new Cities of Sigmar bits

Games Workshop has dropped a fresh preview of the Cities of Sigmar upgrade components in development for Warhammer Age of Sigmar – showcasing 3D renders of ornate shields, decorative armour pieces, and handsome shoulder pauldrons bearing the God-King’s name (in elegant calligraphic font, naturally).

Revealed in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Wednesday, these components are intended to “show the mindset and culture of the Cities of Sigmar”, according to WarCom’s quotes from Warhammer Studio senior designer Seb Perbet.

It’s the second time GW has previewed the new Cities of Sigmar releases since it first announced the faction was being overhauled at its Warhammer Fest event in May 2022 – a project it described as “one of the biggest undertakings to hit the Mortal Realms since the launch of Warhammer Age of Sigmar”.

It comes after a similar batch of snazzy-looking 3D models for the Cities of Sigmar weapons, published via WarCom in September. There’s still no hint of a release date for any of the new Cities of Sigmar material, though GW says “we’ll be seeing more and more of them in future”.

These latest pieces, GW says, are intended to show the Cities of Sigmar are “a little more down to earth” than most other Age of Sigmar armies – but, according to Perbet, “proud and wealthy too” – and bearing combat damage from the “storms and battles” they’ve survived.

“Whether it’s a breastplate, a shield, or even a bag or bottle, we want to show a certain fashion and level of craftsmanship rooted in their culture,” they tell WarCom.

“The materials shown – such as wood, metal, cloth, and leather – are all chosen and rendered to make the Cities feel relatable compared to the other factions of the Mortal Realms.”

In Age of Sigmar lore, the Cities of Sigmar are the (mostly human-led) conglomerations of mortal beings all over the Mortal Realms, who remain loyal to the God-King, raising settlements in his name and launching Dawnbringer Crusades to retake territory from the forces of Chaos, Death, and Destruction.

If you’re keen to get into Warhammer Age of Sigmar, check out the new range of Age of Sigmar Battleforce box sets unveiled by GW this week.