GW teases Nova Open reveals with a chonky Age of Sigmar orruk

Games Workshop has shown off rather, er, horny new Age of Sigmar Orruk model (watch its trailer below) as a teaser for its next major download of news for assorted games including Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40k: a live stream of Nova Open reveals, now confirmed for next week.

In a Youtube video and accompanying Warhammer Community post published on Monday, GW confirms the Nova Open reveals stream will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (or 2am on August 31 in UK time).

The stream promises “more brutal reveals” for seven different games:

And we got an advance teaser, in the form of a new Hero model for Age of Sigmar: the toothsome-looking orruk Ardboy Big Boss.

The new Ardboy Big Boss very much belongs to the chunky, metal-armored Ironjawz clan within the Orruk Warclans Age of Sigmar army. Compared to their comrades the sneaky, venomous Kruleboyz and eccentric magical goblins the Gloomspite Gitz, these hulking tin cans are far more reminiscent of their long-lost Warhammer 40k Ork cousins.

GW’s Monday article on WarCom hints only vaguely at the Ardboy Big Boss’ battlefield abilities, saying he has “just enough Morkish know-how to browbeat his rampaging orruk underlings into a disciplined killing machine”, and that, with this guy leading your force, it’ll become “a colossal fist of muscle and armour ready to smash aside even the most entrenched army”.

This sounds a lot like granting bonuses to Rend, or else buffs against enemy Battleline units to support a ‘linebreaker’ strategy – but these are wild guesses; all we know for now is that he looks like a big, mean, green badass. Oh, and that his big glaive-type weapon is called a boss-hacka.

As for the big Nova Open reveals next week – sci-fi fans will be hoping for some news about the next steps for Warhammer 40k 10th edition; whether a big FAQ or rebalance is on the way; when we’ll be seeing all those brand new Space Marines that’re deploying; and when all the beautiful new Tyranids will come out.

And, with the Cities of Sigmar army set release date now set at September 2, fantasy fans will be hoping for a sniff of a Warhammer The Old World release date – especially after the recent GW financial results gave us cause to suspect the impending Fantasy Battle reboot may not be too far away.

We’ll be watching along and reporting the latest. In the meantime, do check out our guides on all the Warhammer 40k factions, how to paint miniatures, and the best Warhammer board games out there.