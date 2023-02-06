Ancient Warhammer Seraphon hero gets star spangled new mini

A long overdue Saurus Astrolith Bearer model is confirmed for the Warhammer Seraphon range refresh, coming from Games Workshop this Summer

As part of the Warhammer Seraphon range refresh coming this Summer, dinosaur fans can expect a new Saurus Astrolith Bearer hero to join their force. Games Workshop previewed the model, which replaces an existing kit that’s over ten years old, in a Warhammer Community post on Monday.

Games Workshop announced the range refresh for the Seraphon at the Las Vegas Open, and promised more new kits remained to be revealed for the Age of Sigmar army.

The Astrolith Bearer carries a “powerful serpentine standard” that holds an “orb of purest celestite” (concentrated star-magic), according to the  WarCom article. The article confirms that the model will retain its Celestial Conduit ability, which grants friendly Seraphon wizards within 12” +1 to cast and +6” range on their spells, and the Revivifying Energies ability, which grants friendly Seraphon within 12” a 6+ ward.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Seraphon Saurus Astrolith Bearer details - a dinosaur man with a magnificent golden head crown, holding aloft a huge serpentine banner pole - view from behind, closeup on floating energy orb inside banner, detail of headdress

The current Astrolith Bearer mini is made of finecast resin and dates from before the destruction of Warhammer The Old World. It was first released in 2009 as the ‘Lizardmen Scar Veteran With Army Standard’. The model was sculpted by hand, and was designed to be cast in white metal alloy.

The new kit takes advantage of the possibilities afforded by digital sculpting and casting in plastic, with a huge, top-heavy, serpentine standard holding a floating star-rock. Whether or not you collect Seraphon, it looks like a fun display piece if you love painting miniatures.

