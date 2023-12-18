Age of Sigmar gets female Voldemort vampire with giant snake

Games Workshop has unveiled the Warhammer Age of Sigmar model Sekhar, Fang of Nulahmia, a pet-loving vampire joining the Soulblight Gravelords faction.

Games Workshop has revealed a new model and Army of Renown boxed set for Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and this time it’s a fresh (well, relatively) vampire for the Soulblight Gravelords. Sekhar, Fang of Nulahmia is coming in the Fangs of the Blood Queen box, alongside three Fell Bats and 10 Dire Wolves.

The model brings the vampiric Soulblight Gravelords Age of Sigmar army to the ongoing Dawnbringers narrative. Apparently she had a whole scheme going involving the new Flesh-eater Courts Summerking Ushoran, and the Twin-Tailed Crusade threatens to spoil it.

Sekhar, Fang of Nulahmia serves as ‘chief diplomat’ for Neferata, Queen of Blood, a role WarCom says she pulls off using hypnotism and “subliminal gestures”.

It’s not really fair to compare Sekhar to He-who-must-not-be-named, the way we did in our title. True, she’s a magic user, has the same complexion, and hangs out with a big old snake; but Sekhar has many other fine distinguishing features, we’re sure – like a great big hat that even her boss, Nagash, would respect.

Just as Voldemort’s snake was once a human woman or something, the serpent pet of Sekhar, has a tragic backstory. According to the Warhammer Community piece, he was once a god known as The Time Swallower, but in a really mean-spirited move Sekhar infiltrated his priesthood and undermined his godhood until Nagash could destroy him, leaving just a lil baby pet snake behind.

While fans will have to wait for a free WarCom download to see all of Sekhar’s rules, we have been shown a few abilities worth talking about. The first is Serpentine Agility, which means attacks don’t hit this character unless they roll an unmodified hit roll of 5 or 6.

 

There’s also the Time-Swallower’s Maw, a once-per-battle ability. You roll 2d6 and then each character within 6 inches of Sekhar takes mortal wounds equal to the difference between their Move characteristic and the number you rolled. Nasty! You do lose Serpentine Agility for the remainder of your game though, so you’ll have to think carefully about if or when to use this special power.

GW says Sekhar will be sold in the Fangs of the Blood Queen box before her model is available separately. She’ll also apparently feature in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar book Dawnbringers IV: The Mad King Rises.

Games Workshop has released some really interesting models for the Death grand alliance recently. We weren’t a fan of the Ghoul King, but other Flesh-eater courts models show the very best the game has to offer.

