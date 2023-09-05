Games Workshop will pay you to make Warhammer art

Games Workshop is recruiting an illustrator to create Warhammer art for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe. The successful application will join the design studio art team, based in Nottingham UK, and applications are open until midnight, UK time, on Sunday September 17.

Games Workshop wants someone with “impressive drawing skills and a strong portfolio of published work” to help bring the varied Age of Sigmar armies, realms, gods, and monsters to life. The role involves contributing to art briefs, concept drawing, and creating “finished detailed fantastical illustrations” that will be used in print formats including “rulebooks and packaging”.

According to the job listing, GW’s illustrators “work predominantly in digital media, most commonly Photoshop”. The listing stipulates that applicants should have strong drawing skills, “particularly figure drawing”, and strong painting skills.

The role will involve collaborating with writers and graphic designers to make “Battletomes and Campaign books”, “producing highly rendered and appropriate art to strict deadlines”.

This is a full-time role based at Games Workshop’s Warhammer World HQ in Nottingham. The job listing does not provide details of a salary.

This role doesn’t seem to be suitable for an industry entrant, though Games Workshop has recruited artists directly from college before: former Warhammer TV presenter Louise Sugden began her career at Games Workshop creating maps for Forge World straight after university.

It’s a time of change for the Games Workshop design studio. Legendary Warhammer artist John Blanche retired at the end of May, after decades shaping the grimdark aesthetic characteristic of Warhammer and Warhammer 40k. Games Workshop seems to be expanding the studio: it’s currently advertising for a new Warhammer 40k Games Director to join the team.

