Games Workshop wants new blood for the Warhammer painting team

Games Workshop is recruiting a new Trainee ‘Eavy Metal Painter to “join the ranks of our world class” Warhammer painting team in the company’s design studio. Applications for the full-time role, based at the company’s HQ at Warhammer World, Nottingham, UK, are open until midnight UK time on September 24.

The ‘Eavy Metal team paints miniatures for use in Games Workshop publications, including Warhammer 40k codexes, White Dwarf Magazine, and product packaging. The job listing describes the team as “champions” for the “imagery, color schemes and iconography” of the Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies.

The role will involve painting miniatures “to an ever increasing world class standard”… “at a fast pace”. There’s a collaborative element, too. According to the job description, the role involves “sharing and receiving feedback with your teammates”.

The ‘Eavy Metal team has a long history, and many former painters have their own legacy after leaving the studio. Here’s former ‘Eavy Metal painter InfernalBrush showing off some techniques:

You can apply for the role via this link. In order to be successful, you will need to have “passion”, “an understanding of what makes a fantastic painted Citadel Miniature”, and “a tireless approach to learning, the development of relevant professional skills, and the pursuit of increasing performance”, according to the job description.

The job description also adds that whoever is chosen will have “demonstrated their ability to achieve high standards of technical painting ability and proven progression over time”. You’ll demonstrate this with a portfolio of images, which should include “Warhammer miniatures that show off [your] best work”, some of which should “ideally” be Space Marines in the ‘Eavy Metal style.

The job description does not list a salary, nor how many positions are available.

While competition is sure to be fierce, this does sound like an entry-level position. Games Workshop has a history of recruiting youngbloods. Ex-Warhammer TV presenter Louise Sugden joined GW straight out of university; Rick Priestley, father of Warhammer 40k, joined the company aged 23; and GW games designer and prolific Warhammer 40k book author Gav Thorpe joined at just 19.