New Warhammer preview stream to show models as well as books

Games Workshop has shared the details of its next Warhammer preview stream, which will focus on its 2024 slate of Black Library novel releases – but GW says it’ll also feature “miniature reveals” alongside the new books and “author interviews”.

Announced via an article on GW’s Warhammer Community website on Monday, the Black Library Warhammer Preview livestream will run from 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on Saturday, December 9 on the official Warhammer Twitch channel.

As well as a look ahead at the biggest Warhammer fiction releases coming up in 2024 and (at least one) new model reveal, GW says the stream will include interviews and insights from various Black Library authors (presumably ones with new books coming up next year).

That running order includes prolific Horus Heresy book author John French; Warhammer Crime specialist Jude Reid; Mike Brooks, author of the Orks-POV novel Brutal Kunnin’; and Guy Haley and Marc Collins, who, among other Warhammer publications, have both contributed entries to the Dawn of Fire series, which tracks the progress of Roboute Guilliman‘s wars of reclamation in the current 40k narrative.

It’s difficult to predict the new models we might see unveiled during Saturday’s livestream. In the past GW has mostly created one-off single character miniatures to pair with its main book releases, such as Captain Uriel Ventris for Dan Abnett’s classic Ultramarines series, or the Astra Militarum Commissar Severina Raine, as depicted in the popular, newer novels by Rachel Harrison.

We don’t know exactly how long the stream will be, or how many new Black Library titles will be revealed for 2024 – but GW says it will “reveal new tales from Warhammer 40k, the Horus Heresy, the Age of Sigmar, and the World of Legend”.

The ‘World of Legend’ refers to Warhammer: The Old World, the incoming reboot of Warhammer Fantasy Battle. The Warhammer The Old World release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but, after a few weeks of accelerating teasers about the Warhammer The Old World rules, we reckon we can’t be far off an official announcement now.

Particular fans of older lore (and anyone hooked on Total War Warhammer 3 or Warhammer fantasy games in general) will be pleased to see The Old World included in this stream, as it suggests we’ll have some dedicated novel releases to look forward to on some of the Warhammer The Old World factions – the Kingdom of Bretonnia and Tomb Kings would be our bet.

In the meantime, if you want to catch up with your reading, check out our guides to the best Warhammer 40k books, and our lore primers on all the Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies.