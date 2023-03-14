GW will pay you to paint Warhammer 40k models on camera

Games Workshop is advertising for “world class, competition-winning painters” to work with the Warhammer TV team creating painting videos for Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40k models. The “Specialist Painting Presenter” role is advertised on the Games Workshop jobs website, and you have until 5pm PT / 8pm EST / midnight GMT 26/03/2023 to apply.

The job description makes it clear that your ability to communicate effectively will be just as important as your skill at painting miniatures. It states that the successful candidate will “come up with painting plans, gather the resources you need and work with the filming team to create the best possible painting tutorials”.

It’s likely that these tutorials will be part of the ‘Citadel Colour Masterclass’ series, the only pro-painting show on Games Workshop’s streaming service Warhammer Plus, though the job description isn’t explicit.

You’ll need to be comfortable creating paint methods using the ‘Citadel paint system’, Games Workshop’s range of branded paints for miniatures. Long gone are the days when GW subsidiary Forge World released modelling sourcebooks that referenced Tamiya paints and floor polish among the useful ingredients.

The job description adds that the role will also involve presenting live on Warhammer TV – presumably through the Warhammer Twitch channel – as well as contributing to Warhammer Community’s painting and modelling projects.

Games Workshop says it’s seeking someone with “endless enthusiasm” for Warhammer and the company. We certainly can’t see someone thriving in the role without serious passion for the various Age of Sigmar armies and Warhammer 40k factions they’ll be painting. The job description also doesn’t list remuneration.